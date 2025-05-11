Get 50% off for 1 year

By all accounts, Anthony Fauci is one of the worst public officials to ever be granted power in the United States. When COVID started spreading around the world, Fauci was brought on to provide advice and issue directives in the name of protecting public health.

As the records have shown for years now, this so-called physician did not live up to the job he was hired for. Fauci pretended to care about public health. In fact, he used public health as a Trojan horse for promoting useless, unscientific restrictions like mask mandates, COVID vaccine requirements, and social distancing.

Fauci also lied about gain of function research, doing everything he could to keep Americans in the dark about it. Since all of this chaos transpired, he’s since retired from public office and even received a pardon before Joe Biden left the White House.

However, none of this is stopping even more shocking information about Fauci from coming to light. Sen. Rand Paul, one of the nation’s most fearless leaders holding Fauci accountable, has since drawn public attention to new updates.

The Proximal Origins Papers Were Part of a Massive Cover Up

As COVID mitigation efforts became more imposing on people’s everyday lives, speculation about the virus’ origins began. Eventually, Americans began catching on to the fact that COVID could have leaked from a lab.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Fauci and others in the medical establishment to deny this. Along with outright lying to the public, Fauci also helped structure a paper called the “Proximal Origins of SARS-CoV-2.”

In this paper, it’s alleged that COVID originated from animals before eventually spreading to human beings. Of course, this was a lie.

Contrary to what was alleged in the Proximal Origins paper, the virus was eventually determined to have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. This happened after scientists were carelessly messing around with the virus and experimenting with just how contagious it could be.

Fauci didn’t just help structure Proximal Origins, though. He also paraded the paper from the White House, alleging it was evidence that COVID did not originate from a lab.

This behavior is what Sen. Rand Paul is rightfully calling out on X. It once again highlights Fauci’s pattern of employing extreme lengths to deceive everyday Americans.

This Goes Hand in Hand With Gain of Function Research

