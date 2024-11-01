Politicians like Rand Paul have constantly been warning the DNC about how we need to get our southern border under control. The failure of Kamala Harris, the Border Czar, has had a variety of spillover effects on the US population.

One recent shock that the United States has faced has been FEMA’s failure to provide sufficient support for hurricane victims. FEMA was too distracted with the ongoing issue at our southern border and left many people in an uncomfortable situation.

To make matters worse, FEMA’s director recently stated that it may run out of financial resources soon. So many people are fed up with the government funding illegal immigrants and foreign militaries while failing to provide for the lower and middle-class population.



Hopefully, this will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. It is time for politicians to take an America-first approach, and ensure that agencies like FEMA have the resources they need to avoid embarrassing failures like this.

Rand Paul on FEMA’s Recent Failures

FEMA is yet another case of our government being a poor steward of the funds it receives.

Rand Paul recently condemned FEMA and noted that this agency was too distracted by issues at the border to provide proper relief for victims of the recent hurricanes. Our government has neglected issues at the border for years, and now parts of the American population are suffering due to FEMA’s inability to provide adequate relief.

Rand Paul was one of several politicians who addressed Biden in a lengthy letter to point out the fact that FEMA has been spending too much money on securing the southern border. He noted that our government should shift its focus to the American population that is struggling in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Rand Paul has been pushing to improve the operations of FEMA for years and previously proposed a bill to simplify the FEMA program’s deadlines and applications to receive funding. FEMA already has a history of failing to provide sufficient relief in other parts of the country, such as Kentucky.

