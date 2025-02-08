For years on end, Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Americans about COVID. Not only did he mislead the country about this virus’ origins, but he also deceived the country about gain of function research and the US government’s role in funding it.

Time and time again, Fauci put his own personal ambitions over public health. At the same time, when everyday Americans called him out on this, they were gaslit and accused of being “anti-science.”

Eventually, every single suspicion Americans had was confirmed as true. The US government did fund gain of function research. The “lab leak theory” was never a conspiracy, but actually the truth of how COVID materialized.

Unfortunately, the deep state is still in full force.

In the years since COVID, Fauci has largely retired from the spotlight, though he still collects pretty sizable paychecks. Meanwhile, everyday Americans are suffering from the rushed, toxic vaccines that Fauci himself had a hand in imposing upon the nation.

Through it all, Sen. Rand Paul has been on the frontlines, holding Fauci accountable for his lies and corruption. Not too long ago, the Kentucky senator pointed out yet another series of lies that Fauci perpetrated.

The Corruption is Neverending

As COVID spread around the world, it didn’t take long for people to speculate that it came from a lab. Originally, Fauci denied this, just as he falsely claimed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) didn’t play a role in funding gain of function research.

However, just as Sen. Paul’s done previously, he’s holding Fauci’s feet to the fire once more. This time, the health official has been exposed for funding the Wuhan Lab while keeping this hidden from the Safety Committee.