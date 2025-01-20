White House Archives

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out worldwide in early 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been at the center of it.

Five years later, with 20 million dead worldwide, with so many questions unanswered officially about the origins of the virus, who might have been behind it, who might have funded it, who got it right and who got it wrong during the massive shutdowns and lockdowns of American society and beyond…

No one has been held accountable.

Senator Rand Paul has said it has been Fauci who must be held accountable.

Paul insisted that the evidence pointed to COVID-19 originating at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where gain-of-function research was happening.

Fauci denied this.

Now even the FBI believes COVID likely came from this Chinese lab.

Paul claimed Fauci was responsible for the funding of this research - gain-of-function research being so dangerous that President Barack Obama paused it - something Fauci has denied any knowledge of before Congress.

Evidence has shown since that Fauci knew, at a minimum.

As the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Paul said Fauci was guilty of so many crimes, needed to answer for them and that justice must be served.

On his way out the door, President Joe Biden wanted to make sure justice was never served to the millions of victims of the pandemic.

Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci.

And Rand Paul called him out:

Preemptive pardons - pardoning people who haven’t even been charged with or found guilty of a crime yet - is unprecedented in American politics.

In fact, that amount of pardons Biden issued is drastically without precedent among American presidents.

The difference between Biden and the 46 presidents that preceded him is staggering.

If a government official, in this case a doctor and scientist, Fauci, was carrying out dangerous research with the knowledge that it could risk causing a global pandemic, he should be asked to answer for those decisions.

If American taxpayer dollars were used for this funding, the official responsible for that funding should have to answer for his actions.

If a government official, which Fauci is, lied to Congress about his participation in these activities, he should be charged with lying under oath and punished accordingly.

On Monday, former President Biden made sure this was never going to happen.

Why would Biden pardon Fauci if he committed no crimes?

Paul recommended Fauci to the DOJ three times for a reason.

And it was ignored for a reason.

Joe Biden is arguably the most lawless and authoritarian president in history, in his willingness to bulldoze conventional democratic norms and standards.

Biden weaponized the legal system against his political opponent. His party tried to keep Trump off state ballots. the Biden administration even pressured private social media companies to censor speech and news that might favor Trump.

In his final hours in office, one of the last acts of President Joe Biden was to pardon someone who might be responsible for the most death and damage wrought from a singular event this century, to date.

Fauci, like any other American citizen, deserves the due process that our constitutional system provides, and Sen. Paul’s investigations are by no means over.

But Biden wanted to ensure that Anthony Fauci never has to answer for what he’s done. No questions. No testimonies. No trials.

No justice.

That’s not what real leaders do. That’s what criminals do.

Rand Paul is doing what leaders do. Seeking the truth. Exposing this coverup.

Something even more obvious in light of failed president Joe Biden and his shameful last minute act.