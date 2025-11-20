Rand Paul Fights for Epilepsy Patients by Fighting the Hemp Ban
Kentucky’s Grant Short writes, “I’m an epileptic and have intractable epilepsy, meaning that pharmaceutical medicine has not worked to stop my seizures. They’re basically wanting me to go to brain surgery.”
Terrible. Short continued, “In the meantime, I have found that CBD and hemp products control my seizures about 80% better than pharmaceuticals…”
Yet now, Short is scared. He writes, “As I went to bed on the night of Nov. 12, I was horrified to find out, as an epileptic, that the bill to reopen the government contained a secret amendment that Sen. Mitch McConnell added at the last second. This amendment to the bill will kill the hemp industry.”
Grant Short is a Democrat who ran against Republican Senator Rand Paul in the 2016 Kentucky elections.
Still, he’s now grateful to Paul.
“Sen. Rand Paul tried to stop this bill at the last second and voted against it,” Short wrote. “I am incredibly grateful for this.”
“Even as someone who ran against him once and does not always agree, I still respect his service, and I really admire his father,” he said. “I am grateful to see Paul stand up for Kentucky just like his father would have done. This is a bipartisan issue that is pro-health and pro-Kentucky.”
Sen. Paul shared Short’s column and restated why he’s against the upcoming recriminalization of hemp.
In large part, to protect epilepsy patients and others who need help, like Short.
Rand Paul stands against government overreach and for the health of Parkinson's patients across the country.
Not Marijuana
Today the hemp industry in America is governed at the state level in over 20 states to the tune of about $29 billion annually.
By sneaking in a federal ban on hemp into the bill that reopened the government, in about one year the hemp industry will be outlawed.
Some ignorantly believe that hemp is the same as marijuana. That this issue is all about people getting high.
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham accused Paul of “holding” the government reopening bill up so people could still “get buzzed.”
Paul corrected her and anyone else in favor of the ban.
“You don’t ‘get high’ from hemp — you’d get a headache long before anything else,” Paul wrote.” The issue at hand is a last-minute federal ban slipped into the funding bill that would recriminalize legal hemp crops and shut down farms across the country.”
The senator continued, “I am not ‘expanding marijuana’ — I am preventing Washington from collapsing an entire legal American agricultural sector because some people don’t understand the difference.”
Banning hemp nationwide will obviously hurt the economy and destroy jobs nationwide.
It will also greatly harm the health and lives of countless Americans who desperately need hemp-derived medicine.
The bill to reopen the government passed. In it, is a national ban on hemp that had absolutely nothing to do with opening the government.
Rand Paul was almost the only leader in Washington to raise this alarm when the reopen bill was being debated.
Now, he’s one of the few who is fighting to rip this provision out, protecting the hemp industry in America. For the economy. For jobs.
But especially for those who are physically hurting and need it most.
