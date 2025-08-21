Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JulieBelzeski's avatar
JulieBelzeski
4h

This explains so much. I applied for an SBA Loan with 3 different regional banks during 2024 - they all drug the approval process out for months only to eventually deny me during the final, final stages of underwriting, and not even for a financial reason - they were going to put a lien against my personal home which has over a million dollars in equity - I was only asking for $400k - AND I was contributing over 25% for my “equity injection”, so basically a 25% down payment - and they ALL still said no - their reasons varied from “you’ve never operated a restaurant before” to “we don’t like that business sector” (I was buying into a franchise which has over 30 stores in Florida and throughout the US) and one was because another franchisee who they had done the loan for ended up going through a divorce and was fighting with their spouse so they had stopped making payments on their SBA Loan - totally unrelated to the business and me!

But yeah, if they’re getting paid to sit on their capital, of course they can afford to be fickle and downright apathetic about loaning money to small businesses!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Be Kind's avatar
Be Kind
15m

Thank you for all of your hard work, including staff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture