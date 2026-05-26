Senator Rand Paul has introduced a legislative solution to address the problem of billions of tax payer dollars being wasted each year due to the creation of duplicate government programs.

His proposed legislation (the Duplication Buster Bill) requires the U.S. Government Accountability Office to perform a duplication review prior to creating a new program which will require new spending.

Once a duplication review occurs and the GAO identifies any programs that are similar to other existing programs, lawmakers will be provided with data that allows them to determine whether to fund a new program or allow the program to duplicate an already established program.

There are numerous examples of agencies creating duplicate programs. For example, job training programs created within multiple departments of the federal government create wasteful duplication. Additionally, there are many instances of the federal government providing multiple different forms of economic development grants through various different federal agencies.

The GAO has reported on these types of duplication for years. However, despite the repeated identification of duplication, Congress continues to move forward with creating new programs regardless of the existence of previous duplication.

The timing of this legislation is important because with rising inflation rates, increasing gas prices and a national debt exceeding $35 trillion, wasteful government spending should not continue.

As previously stated, duplicate spending of taxpayer funds is essentially theft. Therefore, requiring the GAO to identify duplication prior to funding new programs represents a positive step toward reducing wasteful spending.

Senators may argue that they lack sufficient information to make informed decisions regarding the creation of new programs. However, Senator Paul has a retort and a plan for action.

Subscribe today and you can read Paul’s plan to cut duplicitous spending and save America.