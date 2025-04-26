Supposedly, at Fort Knox, there are over 4,580 metric tons of gold that represent a little more than half of the U.S. government’s gold reserves. Still, representatives like Rand Paul and others have been advocating for an audit of the Federal Reserve but haven’t been able to audit Fort Knox or the Fed for more than ten years. Originally, the government’s gold was stored in New York and Philadelphia, but after World War two, things changed. Has America’s wealth been squandered or stolen?

Senator Rand Paul has sent a letter to Scott Bessent of the U.S. Treasury asking for a formal audit, pointing out that there hasn’t been an audit since 1974, but this was a “show” audit with a few politicians being able to peek inside Fort Knox, without a true audit being conducted. The last true audit was in 1853. Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are apparently looking into our gold reserves at Fort Knox, along with the machinations of the U.S. Treasury.

President Nixon Removed the U.S. from the Gold Standard

In 1961, President Nixon removed the U.S. from the gold standard, taking us off the Bretton Woods system, effectively making way for endless quantitative easing and a currency that could be devalued at any time, since it wasn’t pegged to any real asset. Before this, the U.S. dollar was pegged to gold at a fixed rate of $35 per ounce, and then other currencies around the world were pegged to the dollar, so ostensibly, we were all on a gold standard.

After Nixon made this move, currency speculators bet against the U.S. dollar, increasing pressure on gold reserves, and since this time, our nation’s wealth has been squandered.

To this end, DOGE has found some interesting developments with the inner workings of the U.S. Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), including the finding of $10, 20, and 30 million contracts with no accountability. President Trump recently signed an Executive Order to help track payments sent by the U.S. Treasury to help modernize its payments system and to help stop fraud and abuse, but have our coffers already been looted?

Some argue that the U.S. Federal Reserve owns none of our gold. Others believe that our gold was stolen in 1967 and flown to be held by the Bank of England in London, with the gold bars being withdrawn to the “market,” really a cartel of European bankers that closed the London Gold Pool on March 15, 1968, so they could heist our gold.

And still others think the stall and delay tactics by the U.S. Treasury are so that they can replace the gold that was stolen prior to DOGE’s looming audit.

Is There Any Gold?

Regardless of if our gold still exists in Fort Knox, the current fiat monetary system is unsustainable. Money backed by “government trust” when there is none, rather than a physical commodity, is sketchy. Giving the Federal Reserve control over monetary policy is equally sketchy because it can print money without the constraints of having to prove it has gold to back that money.

Fiat monetary systems normalize inflation as a feature and keep people in permanent debt. Money that isn’t pegged to a real commodity acts as a regressive tax, disproportionately harming savers and low-income groups who can’t hedge with assets like stocks or real estate. And with those markets also being rigged with insider trading, masses of people are basically indentured servants to their government.

After seeing how much corruption and fraud have been committed by the Deep State and the U.S. government puppets owned by them, our wealth may have been stolen. Rand Paul is right to want to audit the Fed and Fort Knox. America deserves to know the truth.