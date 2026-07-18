The Dems’ refusal to make concessions is indicative of a larger problem within Congress. Republicans are capable of handling routine national responsibilities.

The Dems?

Not so much.

Rand Paul said that the Democratic senators had put roadblocks in place (on 77 different occasions) to block his efforts to promote border security.

He stated that each time the Democratic senators placed their roadblocks in the way of funds to support law enforcement and infrastructure along the U.S./Mexico border he had to work around the rules of the Senate to keep the flow of funds going.

The methods used by the Democratic Senators? We explain those tactics and Paul’s response below for subscribers.

On July 29th Rand Paul puts Fauci under oath again. Subscribe now at 29% off forever and follow every moment with us.

Get 29% off forever