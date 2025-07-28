One year ago, Thomas Crooks attempted to take Donald Trump’s life. The legacy media has conveniently avoided the Crooks assassination attempt.

The Crooks story was intentionally swept under the rug for a variety of reasons. For one, it is embarrassing that someone could infiltrate a campaign rally with a gun and go unnoticed.

Secondly, it appears the Secret Service might have intentionally ignored Crooks.

Rand Paul and other lovers of truth are attempting to piece together the puzzle of the Secret Service’s failures on July 13, 2024.

The Secret Service is Taking Sides

It appears that the Secret Service primarily consists of Democrats. Why else would they have ignored Crooks on the day he attempted to kill Donald Trump?

Though Crooks didn’t walk directly up to Trump and shoot him, he wasn’t exactly clandestine in his approach to the assassination attempt. Rand Paul and few others are willing to broach this sensitive story as it exposes the Secret Service as willfully negligent.

“What happened was inexcusable and the consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation.” – Rand Paul’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

Paul is demanding accountability from the Secret Service. The Kentucky Senator is releasing a report along with “receipts” to further clarify the matter.

Muckraking at its Finest

The Secret Service’s failure in Butler, PA nearly ruined the country. The shocking twist is that none of the agents on duty that day were fired.

Thanks to patriots like Paul, the documents that the Secret Service didn’t want to see the light of day were later subpoenaed. The subpoenas revealed negligent Secret Service agents were given slaps on the wrist instead of suspensions or termination.

If justice were served, many of the Secret Service agents tasked with protecting Trump in Butler would have been fired.

What the Secret Service Knew

The Secret Service agents assigned to protect Trump in Butler were aware of a shady figure on a nearby rooftop within shooting range of Trump’s stage. The Secret Service also knew that that suspicious figure had a rangefinder in-hand.

The man in question, Crooks, had a gun on him yet the Secret Service ignored his presence. The agents responsible for protecting Trump communicated with one another by walkie talkie.

Why did they engage in dialogue over the airwaves and drag their feet after learning of the threat?

Why didn’t those agents rush to remove Crooks from the rooftop?

It appears the Secret Service wanted Crooks to kill Donald Trump.

It might even be possible that some of those agents were politically motivated. The worst-case scenario is internal Secret Service corruption financed by foreign powers.

There is also a chance that wealthy Democrats here at home paid Secret Service agents to turn a blind eye to potential threats. If Trump died in Butler, Kamala Harris would be president today.

"This report reveals a disturbing pattern of communication failures and negligence that culminated in a preventable tragedy." - Rand Paul

Though the Secret Service has implemented nearly half of the 46 recommendations made by Congress to prevent future shootings, it isn’t enough.

Rand Paul Will Find the Truth

Though we might not ever learn Crooks’ motive for the attempted assassination, we need closure on the matter. Rand Paul is passionately fighting for that closure.

Paul is digging deep into the matter to understand how, exactly, the Secret Service let Crooks fire shots at Trump. A total of eight rounds were shot in Trump’s direction.

“Why was Donald Trump allowed to take the stage, and why wasn’t he removed from the stage when a suspicious individual was taking increasingly suspicious activities?” - Paul

If it weren’t for Rand Paul, the mainstream media would have continued to ignore the unsolved Crooks mystery.

Paul is valiantly pushing for an explanation from the FBI after it has gone silent on the Crooks shooting.

Though the FBI might not ever release the entirety of its findings, it owes the public an explanation about its failures to secure the premises.

At the very least, Paul will find out why Secret Service agents were slow to respond after learning a potential shooter was on-site.