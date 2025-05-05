Get 50% off for 1 year

The US national debt has doubled over the past decade, now nearly equivalent to $100,000 per person.

Revolutionary voices like Rand Paul have warned the world of the consequences of excessive Covid aid, Ukraine aid, and other wasteful government practices. Sadly, this advice has fallen on deaf ears, and even newly elected RINOs want to increase our debt.



DOGE has been revolutionary in exposing government waste, but it is a temporary agency that needs Congress's support to truly cut wasteful spending for good. Congress needs to ensure that government waste and fraud are permanently eliminated and that we begin to balance the federal budget.



Q1 2025 has been a mixed bag in this sense. DOGE has been successful, and we have moved away from wasting money on foreign aid. However, the latest bills from Congress want to hike the debt ceiling through 2026. This approach is completely unacceptable, as it is unsustainable and goes against the wishes of the American population.

Rand Paul Strikes Back

The US national debt has been spiraling out of control, and DC politicians have not taken any serious steps to address this issue this year. Their latest proposal calls for increasing the debt ceiling.



The new GOP-dominated administration has also proved to be spineless in its early months, as it proposed a massive increase in the debt limit. In its current state, it is no better than it was during the previous Biden administration.



Rand Paul was recently a lone wolf opposer of the new budget resolution, which called for a $5 trillion debt limit increase. His latest plan targets a much lower ceiling and a 3-month reset period.

Rand Paul has left no stone unturned in exposing this RINO fraud lip service, which raises the debt while boasting of how its actions are better than those of the DNC. Congress should be given a 3-month test window to see if it can follow through with its promises. Republicans need to unite with patriots like Massie and Paul if they want to sustain power in the House and Congress.



Paul has noted how the new bills actually increased spending in multiple areas, including the military-industrial complex. It’s encouraging that we are moving away from funding foreign wars and focusing on strengthening our own military, but we should still discipline ourselves and avoid excessive debt increases.

At this point, there is no reasoning with Congress. They will always invent new ways to increase the debt ceiling if they have the power to do so. Rand Paul expressed the risk of this faulty approach in this quote:

“Giving Congress $5 trillion now is like giving a pyromaniac a gallon of gasoline and a box of matches. They will burn it all.”

If nothing changes in the next couple of years, the 2028 debates will be extremely awkward for Republicans. The Trump administration’s plan to cut government waste was a unique selling point, and it can’t afford to lose this because Congress is undermining the efforts of DOGE and politicians like Rand Paul.

Americans Voted to Defeat this Long-Standing Issue



Politicians like Massie and Paul have been fighting this issue forever, pushing back against wasteful spending in the military-industrial complex and other federal agencies. Rand Paul was one of the few politicians in 2022 who strongly opposed funding Ukraine at the expense of American well-being.

US taxpayers have paid the costs of the government’s decision to involve itself in foreign affairs that do not impact national security. They have struggled with rising food and energy prices, and now have to worry about the knock-on effects of our record debt levels.

This impact is a hidden form of inflation that takes money out of the pockets of the American middle class and hands it to wealthy politicians in other countries. American politicians are servants of the American middle class, not foreign countries.

Congress has shown that it just wants to push this issue beyond the 2026 midterms and continue operating business as usual. This approach is unsustainable, as it harms the middle class, sends our debt to unsustainable levels, and undermines the credibility of the US dollar.





DOGE is a Part of the Puzzle



DOGE has had some groundbreaking success in exposing fraud and waste in the US government. However, these efforts will be in vain if politicians in DC are not committed to getting rid of fraud and lowering our debt.

Rand Paul noted that DOGE has done an excellent job, but that it needs Congress to step in to cut foreign aid spending and reduce other forms of debt.

The waste of the US government is not unknown, yet somehow it has become normalized for us to spend money on ridiculous causes like sex change surgeries and transgender operas in other countries. Oddly, this has become the new norm, and people like Elon Musk, who actually attempt to challenge this waste, are labeled fascist. DNC politicians are clearly more worried about covering their tracks.





The Roots are Deep





Politicians have shown they have no interest in fixing real issues in the economy, and only want to kick the can down the road and inflate our debt. The obtuse decisions made since 2020 have made the situation that much harder to ignore.





Rand Paul was one of the few to note that our excessive money printing during the Covid pandemic would not bear any economic fruit.





We have learned nothing from these mistakes.



There is currently no accountability in the government, as they now have the freedom to keep increasing our debt without facing any consequences. Rand Paul has said that there should be a punishment for this behavior.

“There ought to be some kind of punishment for people who want to borrow so much money, and the punishment is: They need to be on record saying, 'We're going to raise the debt ceiling because we spent too much money last year, or we're spending too much money this year.' So, I'm not for making it easier to raise the debt ceiling.”

We need a new system to track the efforts of politicians. Politicians like Rand Paul who vote against increasing our debt and cite the risk of new spending should be rewarded when their warnings come true. Conversely, politicians who sneak in measures to hike our debt and do nothing to solve the crisis should be ousted from the government. We are running out of time.



DOGE needs to be the model for how the government works, not just some fringe libertarian movement that dies out due to a lack of support from Congress.

Exposing government fraud and waste isn’t enough. Any cuts made should become permanent, so that we can begin to balance the budget and get our debt under control. It is up to Congress to make sure the legacy of DOGE is permanent.