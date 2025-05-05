Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Burton's avatar
Leslie Burton
10h

Excellent

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex MacArthur's avatar
Alex MacArthur
4h

The ONLY one in Congress with Fiscal sense . The recovery will be ever more painful as more indebtedness accumulates .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture