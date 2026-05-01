When will America reach the point where we expect simple protections in our elections?

You are asked to provide identification to fly on an airplane. If you want to buy alcohol (depending upon the state) or borrow books from libraries in many jurisdictions, you can do so if you have ID.

But when it comes to selecting individuals who have taxing authority, border jurisdiction and war-making authority, there is no evidence needed. Senator rand Paul has put an end to such thinking.

Paul recently announced his co-sponsorship of the SAVE Act. “At the very least, showing identification should be a minimum to vote”, Paul said. It’s a clear statement from a champion of liberty who is fed up with the elites’ charade.

Paul is America’s Ambassador of Common Sense

This is not some extreme infringement. The SAVE Act requires documentation that shows proof of citizenship for anyone registering to vote in federal elections. States currently require ID for all drivers license applications and gun sales.

What is wrong with applying the same standards for voting?

The announcement by Paul cuts through the haze. Democrats claim this is voter suppression; however they are terrified of transparency into sloppy voter registration processes.

Non-citizens registered to vote? Chaos exists in every jurisdiction.

What happens when millions of illegal ballots suppress your voice?

Buck Sexton questioned Paul on how opponents would respond. Paul was confident in his response. By co-sponsoring the SAVE Act, Paul turns back the clock on filibusters and other obstructionist tactics used by senators.

It’s time for members of Congress to reclaim their responsibility to ensure honest elections, rather than relying on activist judges and liberal state election officials to do so.

Paul Speaks for Americans

Voter integrity is not a partisan issue; it is an essential component of democracy.

Without it, free market systems collapse due to rigged election results. Big government grows as fraudulent elections favor those seeking to increase spending.

Democracy itself dies when cheaters exceed Patriots at polling places.

Think of the consequences of weak elections leading to weak policy. With midterm elections looming, inflation is destroying consumers’ pockets and our borders are chaotic.

Wars abroad continue to inflate gas prices while sanctuary city governments protect law breakers at home. Paul understands that weak elections produce weak policy.

The SAVE Act addresses the problem directly. There shall be no more “honor system” registration with only a utility bill necessary. Documentary proof; photo id; minimal requirements as insisted upon by Paul.

Those opposing the SAVE Act use anecdotes about grandmas waiting in long lines. Fact: most States provide free photo IDs. Grandmas drive to bingo with them already.

Rhetoric after rhetoric from the left. They filibustered previous versions of bills like this. Now, senators Thune and others consider passing it. Paul is in agreement and he provided a reason for hope.

What’s the reason? It’s revealed below to paid subscribers.