Screenshot/YouTube

10 years ago, former Congressman Ron Paul wanted to shut down the Department of Homeland Security, a department created by the George W. Bush administration in reaction to 9/11.

On Tuesday, his son, Senator Rand Paul, became the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Sen. Paul also wouldn’t mind changing or gutting the department in some major ways - he proposed cutting $24 billion in DHS spending in his first year in office - but it is beyond notable that one of the most libertarian members of Congress is now in a top position of a “War on Terror”-era department that has often been an enemy of Americans’ basic liberties.

A department formed during the Republican party’s most neoconservative era by the most neocon administration in U.S. history, is now under the oversight of a liberty hawk, who has zero tolerance of the federal government overstepping its bounds in the name of “security” or any other excuse.

Hopefully, this is an early indication that amazing and unexpected things will come in a second Trump term.

Paul has already indicated he plans to reinstate Trump’s original “Remain in Mexico” a policy that Biden tried to rescind - as part of immigration and border reform.

This policy requires migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico until their U.S. immigration court date.

The day before his appointment, Sen. Paul listed some of the government’s abuses in detail.

Writing at the Washington Examiner, Paul noted, “Under the Biden-Harris administration, the FBI has targeted supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, labeled Catholics as possible domestic terrorists, and even proposed infiltrating Catholic churches. During COVID-19, the FBI monitored social media users voicing concerns about government actions and labeled opposition to stay-at-home orders as possible threats.”

All of this definitely needs to end.

Paul continued, “Statements about COVID-19 now supported by overwhelming evidence were flagged as disinformation. My own statements regarding the efficacy of masks, naturally acquired immunity, and the origins of COVID-19 were labeled as ‘disinformation.’ However, we now know the most significant source of disinformation during the pandemic was actually the U.S. government.”

Paul is no stranger to challenging official government COVID orthodoxy, including under DHS.

More from Paul on this front, “Recently, the FBI has gone as far as attempting to revoke security clearances of its own employees for their political beliefs or vaccine hesitancy. Employees have been compelled to answer questions such as, ‘Do you vocalize support for President Trump?’ or ‘Do you object to COVID-19 vaccination policies?”

“If this is how it treats its own employees, imagine what it’s doing to the public,” he added.

When you consider what a thorn in this side Paul has been for the DHS for so many years…

On censoring speech…

On the Trump assassination attempt…

Perhaps most importantly about his new role.

Sen. Paul is not done with Anthony Fauci. Not remotely.

And that’s an understatement.

These issues and what might come under Paul’s Senate leadership are but a sample of what’s possible.

The government abuses Paul has been shining a spotlight on and fighting back against for years are likely going to be under more scrutiny than ever.

Paul has vowed to do precisely this as he steps into his new role.

“If there’s one lesson from the most recent election, it’s that people are tired of this cycle of abuse. We need to restore trust in our institutions,” Paul wrote.

“When I become chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee next Congress, we will conduct rigorous oversight, demand accountability and transparency, and ensure these agencies truly serve the people rather than operating behind a veil of secrecy,” he said.

The senator wants to work with Trump and see through his administration’s promise of real change and reform.

“I am hopeful the incoming Trump administration will work cooperatively with Congress to restore the integrity of our institutions and reverse the damage that has been done,” Paul said.

He vowed, “Consider this a notice to the bureaucracy: The time for change is now. No institution is above public scrutiny. It is our duty to ensure the principles of American democracy endure, and I hope my colleagues on both sides will join me in that mission.”

How bipartisan the senator’s mission becomes remains to be seen.

That Rand Paul was made for this moment, does not.