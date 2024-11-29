In the spirit of the hit 90s hit sitcom Seinfeld, Rand Paul releases his yearly list of government grievances. The list is a spinoff of the grievances aired during the “Festivus” episode of Seinfeld.

Paul is preparing his annual list of wasteful spending and checking it twice. The list is especially important this year as the newly-minted DOGE will use it for utilitarian cost-cutting.

Rand Paul, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy are Protecting American Tax Dollars

Musk and Ramaswamy are the heads of the aforementioned DOGE. DOGE is an acronym short for Department of Government Efficiency. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will be consulted as DOGE analyzes potential areas for cost-cutting.

The CBO recently found more than 1,200 federal bureaus and programs are past their authorizations. The worst part is those thousands of programs and bureaus receive $516 billion of taxpayer funding per year.