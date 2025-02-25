Rand Paul has spent an entire decade attempting to find out the truth about the nation’s gold supply. The Kentucky lawmaker’s call for a Fort Knox gold audit dating back to 2015 have fallen on deaf ears.

The creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is shining a spotlight on Paul’s ideas.

DOGE is taking Paul’s idea mainstream, pushing for a televised walkthrough of the Fort Knox gold vault.

Americans Deserve to Know if Our Gold is Available

If Paul, Elon Musk, and President Trump have their way, we’ll get a live look-in at the Fort Knox gold vault once each year.

“The more transparency the better, and also, implicitly, gold still gives value to the dollar." – Paul

Though the United States dollar is no longer backed by gold, the precious metal has ever-increasing value. Gold is used for jewelry, spaceship exteriors, satellites, dental work, and plenty more.

The audit of the gold reserve will ultimately determine if $425 billion of the precious metal is in place. The lofty valuation is based on gold’s current market rate.

If even a single penny’s worth of gold is missing from the Fort Knox vault, previous administrations will have some explaining to do.

Accountability Runs in the Paul Family

It was none other than Rand’s father, Ron, who called for an audit of Fort Knox back in the early 1980s. Questioning the federal government is clearly in the Paul bloodline.

Though unconfirmed, there have been some rumors that gold bars were pilfered from the Kentucky vault.

“My attitude is, let’s just find out what’s there.” – Ron Paul

The Pauls are heroes for publicly calling for a gold vault audit. The little-known truth is that no one is quite certain as to when the nation’s gold vaults last underwent a full audit.

The vaults were completely off-limits from the media, government, and public for decades. Rewind back to 2010 and it was none other than Ron Paul who once again attempted to obtain access to the Fort Knox vault.

Paul went as far as introducing legislation that would mandate that the gold vault be audited. Rand is following in his father’s footsteps, using similar wording with new legislation.

It is Time for a Truly Comprehensive Gold Audit

The federal government and mainstream media appear to be in cahoots. Some insist there is collusion between government and the talking heads of media in an attempt to defraud taxpayers.

If the mainstream media were diligent, it would have touched on the lack of a nationwide gold vault audit years ago.

Americans should be furious that the last audit of our national gold took place on September 23, 1974. It was at this time that the United States treasury opened merely one of its 15 Fort Knox vaults.

Might it be possible that federal lawmakers, the power elite, and possibly even members of the media have been quietly stealing gold?

The revolving door between government and media makes such a salacious conspiracy theory seem plausible.

The problem with the 1974 gold audit is that it was limited to a single vault and lasted a mere two hours. Only 5% of the vault’s gold was displayed to the media for picture-taking.

Making matters worse is the fact that none of the gold bars displayed in front of the camera were tied to serial numbers. Those bars were assumed to be legitimate despite the fact that they were not tested for purity.

Whose Gold Is It?

Let’s assume Paul and DOGE gain access to all 15 Fort Knox vaults. Let’s also assume the footage and pictures presented to the public are real as opposed to AI fakes.

If such an event were to occur, it would not calm Americans’ nerves.

There is a chance that the gold stashed in Fort Knox vaults is not ours. The gold onsite might be owned by foreign countries that have stored their precious metals at Fort Knox in years past.

DOGE and Paul should lead a full audit and accounting of our nation’s gold reserves. Such a review would distinguish our gold holdings from those of foreign nations.

Anything less will cause Americas’ collective morale to continue to worsen. We’re at a national crossroads of sorts where we must restore taxpayer faith in the federal government.

A happy and confident nation builds from within through a high birthrate, military enrollment, and a spirited workforce.

That’s the America we knew and loved as passionate patriots back in the 80s, 90s and aughts.