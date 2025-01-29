RAND PAUL SUBPOENAS 14 FEDERAL AGENCIES

Former President Biden’s preemptive pardoning of Dr. Anthony Fauci raised eyebrows throughout the beltway, the media, and American homes. The pardoning indicates Biden and Fauci were in cahoots throughout the pandemic and possibly even sooner.

Aside from Fox News and One America News Network, few mainstream media outlets have taken a deep dive into Fauci’s dealings. Rand Paul has stepped up to the plate, demanding answers, yet most of D.C. has sidestepped the issue.

Getting to the Bottom of the Fauci-NIH Scandal

Though Fauci is in the golden years of life, that doesn’t mean he should escape punishment. Paul is laser-focused on finding out the truth about the doctor’s shady transactions and research.

The Kentucky Senator demands to know which NIH parties directed the transfer of taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Paul also wants to know why the proposal was not analyzed by the P3CO review committee.

P3CO analyzes potential pandemic pathogens in the spirit of maintaining public safety. The review group consists of credentialed experts in the fields of biosecurity, biosafety, scientific research, ethics, biodefense, and public health preparedness and response.

If P3CO did its job, it would have conducted a comprehensive multidisciplinary review of Fauci’s proposed gain-of-function research before it began.

The review committee should have also scrutinized the proposed funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology for the research.

Paul’s Requests Have Fallen on Deaf Ears

Scroll through Paul’s X timeline and you’ll find he has repeatedly requested records from the NIH and additional relevant agencies. The requests were made to uncover deliberations pertaining to the questionable decision to bypass safety committee oversight.

“The goal of the investigation will be to critique the process that allowed this dangerous research, that may have led to the pandemic, to occur in a foreign country under unsafe protocols and to ensure that there is sufficient oversight and review going forward, making sure a mistake of this magnitude never happens again.” - Paul

The Kentucky senator’s requests were ignored. Paul and his constituents have been kept in the dark about the transfer of funds from the NIH to shady Chinese labs. It appears the Wuhan, China lab was ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heightened post-pandemic scrutiny centers on the role of EcoHealth Alliance. Based in the United States, EcoHealth Alliance was allowed to operate as a rogue agent of sorts. EcoHealth collaborated with the Wuhan virology institute to advance coronavirus research.

Though EcoHealth and its previous president have since been banned from obtaining additional funding for the next half-decade, the group owes the public an explanation. Paul and other patriots want to know why EcoHealth handed over taxpayer dollars to an organization that worked with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In total, EcoHealth received nearly $4 million from the NIH. It is alarming that $600,000 of the funds were transmitted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Trump administration eventually eliminated the project after its five-year renewal in 2019.

The Course of Justice

The war of words against the NIH is now shifting away from X to the courtroom. Paul is backing up his words with action. The Kentucky senator recently announced subpoenas for the NIH and more than a dozen additional agencies.