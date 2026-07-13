A woman gets a knock on her door. A police sergeant tells her the case is a lock, one hundred percent, no doubt. The problem is she’s innocent, and it takes weeks of gathering her own footage just to prove it.

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Senator Rand Paul recently shared exactly that story, the case of Chrisanna Elser, a Denver area financial advisor who found herself accused of stealing a twenty five dollar package based entirely on Flock Safety’s automated license plate cameras. The footage the officer used to build his case? He wouldn’t even show it to her. Elser had to dig up her own truck camera and a neighbor’s doorbell footage, on her own time, on her own dime, just to prove she was somewhere else entirely.

Guilty until proven innocent, and only able to prove her innocence with her own footage. That’s not a slogan. That’s exactly what happened.

Why does an innocent woman have to build her own defense case against a machine that never gets cross examined?

Because that’s precisely the danger Paul has been warning about for months. He’s not new to this fight. Back in the fall, Paul joined Oregon Senator Ron Wyden in demanding a Federal Trade Commission investigation into Flock’s security practices, after reports surfaced that stolen police logins had exposed vehicle tracking data to anyone with the right credentials. No multi factor authentication. No meaningful safeguard standing between a compromised password and a database capable of tracking where any driver in America has been.

Think about what that actually means. A system built to catch criminals turned out to be catchable itself, by anyone patient enough to steal the right login.

Paul’s concern has never fit neatly into a partisan box, and that’s exactly why this story matters. Flock’s cameras now operate in more than five thousand communities, scanning upward of twenty billion vehicle images every month. The company markets itself as a crime fighting tool, promising to help departments solve cases faster. What Elser’s case exposed, and what Paul has been pointing to for months, is a system where the technology gets treated as proof first and questioned only after the damage is already done.

Isn’t that exactly backwards from how the presumption of innocence is supposed to work?

The sergeant in Elser’s case told her nothing gets in or out of the town without us knowing, a level of confidence that turned out to be spectacularly wrong. Bow Mar’s cameras placed her truck in the area during the theft window. They didn’t, and couldn’t, prove she committed a crime. That distinction got lost entirely until Elser did the investigative work herself, work that should have belonged to law enforcement from the start.

This is the same pattern showing up across the country. Cities from Austin to Denver have begun canceling Flock contracts outright. Even Amazon’s Ring backed out of a planned data sharing integration with the company after public backlash. Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill this spring specifically responding to Elser’s case, aiming to restrict how police access and share the data these cameras collect. Meanwhile, immigration agencies have reportedly tapped into local Flock networks without the knowledge of the city officials who approved the cameras in the first place, exactly the kind of mission creep critics warned about from day one.

Paul has spent his career fighting exactly this kind of quiet expansion of surveillance power, going back to his lawsuits against NSA metadata collection years before Flock cameras existed. The technology changes. The underlying concern doesn’t. Once a surveillance network exists, its use rarely stays confined to the narrow purpose officials promised when they first installed it.

What happened to Elser wasn’t a hypothetical slippery slope. It was a woman standing on her own porch, being told by a police officer that the case against her was airtight, when the truth was the opposite. She won her fight. Most people confronting a similarly confident, similarly wrong accusation might not have the time, the resources, or the doorbell camera footage to win theirs.

That’s the argument Paul keeps making, and the Elser case just handed him the clearest example yet. A camera isn’t a witness. It’s a tool, and tools are only as reliable as the humans required to double check them before ruining someone’s life.