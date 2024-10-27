It isn’t often when a politician speaks truth to power. Rand Paul is doing exactly that when calling out his fellow beltway power brokers for overlooking the unconstitutionality of the war with Iran.

Congressional representatives’ failure to openly address the war equates to a silent approval.

Paul is taking a significant risk when stating its offensive actions against Iran violate the Constitution. A formal Congressional Declaration of War is necessary for the country to take military action against another nation.

The United States is Engaging in War Without Congressional Approval

“We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case.” - National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Sullivan’s statement was made in response to a question about how the United States might respond to Iranian strikes on Israel. The response indicates the United States federal government views the attacks on Israel as an attack on the United States.

Missile strikes on Iranian oil drilling sites and reserves are unconstitutional. The response comes amidst Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon. Iran launched ballistic missiles against Israel after its aggression in Lebanon.

The unfortunate truth of the military action in Lebanon is that it displaced more than a million innocent Lebanese people. President Biden went on the record stating alternatives to bombing Iranian oil sites should be considered. However, it appears that the United States’ aid to Israel is financing attacks on Iran’s oil fields.

"No administration has done more to help Israel than I have." – President Biden

The problem with the Biden administration’s continued financing of Israel’s war against radical Muslims is that it is costing you, the taxpayer. Moreover, our tax dollars are being used for war, albeit by proxy.

As Paul points out, Congress never voted to go to war. Therefore, the use of American taxpayer dollars for war in the Middle East is unconstitutional.

Our Tax Dollars Shouldn’t go to the Middle East