Tonight, I’m forcing a vote on my resolution to prevent Biden from turning Ukraine’s debt into America’s problem. His proposal places the burden of funding Ukraine’s businesses, farmers, and corrupt bureaucrats on the shoulders of hardworking Americans. - Senator Rand Paul
S.J.Res. 117: A joint resolution relating to the
... disapproval of the Presidential report with respect to the indebtedness of the Government of Ukraine.
Call your senators right now and tell them to support this!
Rand Paul Review is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Do we need to remind congress and our senators that 'only congress can declare war' and controls the purse strings thus reigning in a rogue president from making the wrong decisions.
That is until the Patriot act when they gave the president war powers and have continued to renew it and grant any funds that are required without question or audits. This has gone to such an extreme that the decision is in the hands of one person who has been shown to have such severe mental decline that he failed in the only presidential debate. We don't know who is really running the country, but congress funds and war powers are currently in the hands of this invisible entity that does not need to answer to anyone in the world.
Take back the war powers. Take back control of the purse strings before we are needlessly and unconstitutionally forced into WW III.