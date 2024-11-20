Tonight, I’m forcing a vote on my resolution to prevent Biden from turning Ukraine’s debt into America’s problem. His proposal places the burden of funding Ukraine’s businesses, farmers, and corrupt bureaucrats on the shoulders of hardworking Americans. - Senator Rand Paul

S.J.Res. 117: A joint resolution relating to the ... disapproval of the Presidential report with respect to the indebtedness of the Government of Ukraine.

Call your senators right now and tell them to support this!