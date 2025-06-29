Get 60% off for 1 year

In 2025, it’s no secret that wasteful spending from the federal government has gotten out of control. Far too many of our nation’s leaders act like money grows on trees or can be endlessly printed without consequence.

Others have deluded themselves into believing wasteful spending is necessary to maintain America’s standing on the world stage or see certain payoffs.

If there’s one thing we can confirm, it’s that too many politicians are spending this country into a hole. The national debt stands at over $36 trillion. Meanwhile, the US dollar is actually losing value, as inflation remains a hardship for everyday people.

Moving forward, it’s time for Americans to hold our elected officials accountable. This means refusing to stand idly by as they send money to foreign countries or otherwise blow it on frivolous expenditures.

Thankfully, we still have a handful of lawmakers who know what fiscal responsibility really means. At the top of the list is GOP Sen. Rand Paul.

Everyone in Congress Should Be Following in His Footsteps

Unfortunately, far too many of our representatives and senators directly contribute to the national debt. While they talk a good game in public, they’re wasting our hard earned tax dollars on fancy trips abroad.

Not too long ago, Sen. Lindsey Graham took a trip to Ukraine and not on his own dime. Ironically, Ukraine is a country that’s received billions of dollars from American taxpayers over the past several years. Joe Biden made sure of that during his time in the White House.