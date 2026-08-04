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REPUBLIA
1h

This is silly, that gold has been known to have been redistributed to the world from whence it came at the end of WW-II. These guys lie so much it’s disgusting.

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REPUBLIA's avatar
REPUBLIA
1h

“ The United States, shall guarantee to every State in this Union, a republican form of government.”

- U.S. Constitution, Article 4, Section 4.

https://republia.substack.com/p/the-right-to-instruct-our-representatives

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