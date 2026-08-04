FREE GUIDE

Most people who follow Rand Paul know him for what he votes against.

Reckless spending bills. Unconstitutional wars. Bloated budgets that both parties keep passing while pretending they care about fiscal responsibility.

What fewer people know is that Rand Paul has been putting his money where his mouth is — and the assets he has quietly chosen to hold tell a story worth paying attention to.

[ FREE GUIDE — WHAT SENATORS WHO UNDERSTAND MONEY ACTUALLY DO WITH THEIRS ]

The Interview Most People Missed

In 2013, at FreedomFest in Las Vegas, Rand Paul sat down with Kitco News and said something that did not get nearly enough attention at the time.

He called for a commission to study the feasibility of returning to a gold-linked dollar — modeled on the Gold Commission that was created during the Reagan administration in the 1980s.

He was careful with his words. He did not say the gold standard is the only answer. He said the question deserves serious study.

“We need to think about our currency that once upon a time had a link to a commodity and I think we should study it.”

That is not the language of someone dismissing precious metals. That is the language of someone who understands exactly what the link between currency and a commodity actually does — and why its absence creates the monetary problems he has spent his Senate career fighting against.

Why a Dollar Linked to a Commodity Matters

The gold standard was not just an economic policy choice. It was a constraint on government behavior.

When currency was exchangeable for gold at a fixed rate, there was a hard limit on how much a government could spend and how much it could print. Politicians could not inflate away debt without people converting their paper currency back to gold — and exposing the debasement for what it was.

That constraint is exactly what Rand Paul has been arguing for his entire career in a different form — through votes against spending bills, through opposition to Federal Reserve manipulation of interest rates, through his consistent position that Congress must be held accountable for the fiscal decisions it makes.

The gold standard was a mechanical enforcement of fiscal discipline. Without it, discipline depends entirely on the political will of the people making the decisions.

Rand Paul has watched that political will fail for decades. Every spending bill that passes over his no vote is another data point confirming what he already knows — the system will not constrain itself voluntarily.

What His Personal Financial Disclosures Revealed

Around 2010, Rand Paul’s personal financial disclosures showed something that received almost no coverage at the time.

He held investments in a gold-related mutual fund — American Century Global Gold — covering gold, silver, and mining stocks. The position was modest by Senate standards, valued between $1,000 and $15,000, but the choice itself was revealing.

This is a sitting US Senator who spends his career warning about dollar debasement, government overspending, and the dangers of Federal Reserve monetary policy — and in his personal financial life, he chose to hold assets that exist outside the dollar-denominated system he is warning about.

That is not a contradiction. That is consistency.

He is not doing what most politicians do — preaching fiscal conservatism publicly while acting differently with their own money. He is acting on the same beliefs he argues for in the Senate.

The Connection to Today

The spending bills Rand Paul keeps voting against keep passing anyway.

PROTECT YOURSELF

The national debt is now approaching $40 trillion. The Federal Reserve maintains a stated target of 2 percent annual inflation — a deliberate, designed erosion of purchasing power. The political will to cut spending that Paul has been arguing for his entire career has not materialized.

Paul has said publicly that he worries the national debt will reach a point where the only politically viable option is to inflate it away — to pay it back with dollars worth less than the dollars that were borrowed. That is the temptation he has been warning about since before he entered the Senate.

The investors who understand what Paul understands are not waiting for Congress to find fiscal discipline it has never demonstrated. They are making the same kind of move Paul made quietly in his own financial disclosures — holding a portion of assets in something that cannot be printed, cannot be voted away, and does not depend on political will to hold its value.

The free guide below explains what that looks like in practical terms for people who have been watching Rand Paul’s vote totals and drawing the same conclusions he has.

[ FREE GUIDE — WHAT SENATORS WHO UNDERSTAND MONEY ACTUALLY DO WITH THEIRS ]