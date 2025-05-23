Rand Paul: Look How Far the Biden Admin Was Willing to Go to Surveil Tulsi Gabbard
The senator said "federal air marshals surveilled the now-director of national intelligence during domestic flights in 2024." #28
Matt Johnson/Wikimedia Commons
We already knew that the Biden administration put Tulsi Gabbard on a watch list and spied on her. We just didn’t know how far that went.
Sen. Rand Paul said this week he finally received the records that confirmed that federal air marshals surveilled Gabbard during domestic flights last year.
The senator said the now Director of National Intelligence was so scrutinized that her watchers were "reporting back information related to her appearance and even how many electronics she was observed using."
Paul made his remarks on Capitol Hill Tuesday as part of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Krisi Noem’s testimony about her department’s budget request for next year.
‘These Documents Confirm Our Suspicions’
Paul told Noem, "I commend you and the Trump administration for ending all government-sponsored censorship using DHS personnel. Just last night, I received the first set of records from the department regarding Tulsi Gabbard’s placement on the TSA Quiet Skies watch list.”
"These documents confirm our suspicions,” the senator declared. “Federal air marshals surveilled the now-director of national intelligence during domestic flights in 2024, reporting back information related to her appearance and even how many electronics she was observed using.”
“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case,” Paul added.
Gabbard herself has attested to the lengths people would go to keep tabs on her.
The former congresswoman told Fox News in November, "As I was traveling, I ended up in 30 to 45 minutes of going through screening every time I would go to the airport to fly.”
“I noticed air marshals, I noticed K-9 teams. There were things that I saw and noticed that were highly unusual,” she added.
The experience shook Gabbard up.
"But the deepest pain and harm and stress that’s been caused by this is that, forever going forward, I will always be looking over my shoulder, wondering if and how my government is surveilling me," she said.
This was coming from a veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2004.
The watch list is a product of the the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Federal air marshals can follow U.S. citizens and collect information to stop potential terrorist threats.
So the Biden administration was treating a U.S. military veteran, former congresswoman and current DNI head as a terrorist?
Essentially, yes.
X user Sonya Labosco who describes herself as a retired air marshal looked at it as an abuse of power.
No surprise that Director Gabbard wants to end the watch list.
Gabbard: ‘I Think They Were Trying to Intimidate Me’
Gabbard believes she was placed on the list after a July 22 interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.
She questioned then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ abilities to lead that night, after Biden dropped out of the presidential race and immediately endorsed Harris.
Gabbard told Ingraham on Tuesday, “I think they were trying to intimidate me, but also, they were trying to really create this chilling effect, probably knowing that I wouldn't stay silent about it and send a message out to people that if you go and criticize then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now going to be the Democratic nominee for president, you too, would face the consequences.”
The federal government cannot harass citizens for their speech, but it sounds like that’s exactly what the Biden administration was doing to Gabbard.
Sen. Paul wanted to know who else might be on the list and for WHAT, exactly?
Paul posted on X Thursday, “I’m determined to get to the bottom of what happened. If they’re putting former members of Congress on terror watch lists, who knows what they’re doing to the average American?”
Exactly.
Remember when Democrats were warning that electing Donald Trump again would undermine democratic standard and norms?
It turns out the Biden-Harris White House were glad to wreck those norms and standards if it served them. Clear abuses of power.
Rand Paul vows to find more.
Sure sounds like it.
