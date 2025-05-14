Rand Paul: Media Should Be Talking About Trump's Border Success 'All Day, Everyday'
Many are focused Qatar giving Trump a jet. How about we talk instead about how quick he handled illegal immigration? #26
Senator Rand Paul was interviewed on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show on Monday, where he was asked what he thinks of President Trump accepting a luxury jet from Qatar to replace Air Force One.
Paul disagrees with this decision.
“I’ve spent time trying not to sell weapons to Qatar because they have human rights violations of their people,” Paul said “I really haven’t been a big fan, and I wonder if our ability to judge their human rights record would be clouded by the fact of this large gift.”
“I wouldn’t take it. That’s just me,” he added.
But what Paul said at the end of the interview was perhaps more important and isn’t being widely reported.
President Trump has drastically helped turn around the border chaos that plagues the Biden administration, and has done so quickly.
Instead of talking about the Qatar jet, why doesn’t this White House, the media and everyone else have more to say about THAT?!
Why Isn’t Everyone Talking About Trump’s Border Success?
Paul told Watters of the president, “The biggest success he has had so far is controlling the border. In a matter of weeks he controlled the border.”
He continued, “They should talk about the border every day, all day, and nothing but the border and say ‘look at what I’ve done. No new money. No new bill. And I control the border by sheer will power.”
“And I think he does deserve a lot of credit for that,” Paul added.
He does deserve credit. Sen. Paul is correct, he should be getting credit.
Yet after an election in which over 77 million people voted for Trump with cracking down on illegal immigration being a top issue for many…
Why are we talking more about the Qatar jet instead?
And not this:
A 90-something percent DROP? That major news.
The New York Post editorial board declared less than a month into Trump’s second term in early February:
Hallelujah, the border is finally working again: Border Patrol chief Michael Banks announced Thursday that illegal border-crossing attempts have dropped 90% since President Trump took office less than three weeks ago.
Which is the final proof that the Biden crew could’ve gotten the same results anytime in the last four years — had they actually wanted to.
To their credit, ABC News was forced two weeks ago to report that “It is an undeniable fact that illegal crossings at the southern have plummeted, a staggering decline.”
‘It Turned Out That All We Really Needed Was a New President’
But the incredible turnaround of America’s once completely broken southern border is not getting as much attention as it should.
Certainly not as much attention as the Qatar luxury jet, which everyone is entitled to their opinion on including Sen. Paul who is against the White House accepting it.
But that story also really is red herring in comparison to the new president doing what his predecessor and his party acted like was impossible.
And doing it QUICK.
The problem is there are too many Red Herrings, and the removal of illegals FROM WITHIN THE UNITED STATES IS snarled in the LIBTAD FED COURTS, WITH ROBERTS criticizing, PRESIDENT TRUMP AT NEARLY EVERY TURN. TO THE POINT ROBERTS NEEDS TO BE REMOVED, AND CLARENCE THOMAS MADE CHIEF JUSTICE.
Only Parts of the country are seeing lower food prices. This is Rollins' fault. She won't investigate the PRICE GOUGING FROM THE BIG 10 GROCERY PROVIDERS, OR THE FRAUD THE EGG PRODUCER CAL-MAINE COMMITS.
Daily, I read of Fraud in the millions, not being able to see a doctor close by. The price of medicine is still sky high for those on Medicare/Medicaid. Pharmacies like Walgreens are refusing to fill a critical heart medication.
Gas in Atoka, TN, has been $2.69 at Kroger since Biden left the White House, went down this last week to $2,59. Food is not just shrinkflated, it is smaller in size. Eggs, which are up to 90 days old, finally went down to $4.95 a dozen. 15 miles away in Shelby County, it's $2.45. I can't speak for the rest of the County, as I try to avoid the CRIME RIDDLED POWDERKEG. Where you dare NOT ENTER UNARMED. Grocery stores are peddling all the products that RFK JR. is going to BAN: COKE, PEPSI, KELLOGS. MEAT is still too high. Biden's 'MEAT PACKER DEAL'.
SEN. PAUL, YOU SHOULD READ WHAT WE POST ONCE IN A WHILE. WE ARE YOUR EYES ON THE GROUND LOCALLY.
REP. DAVID KUSTOFF HAS TURNED AGAINST THE 2ND AMENDMENT. DID YOU THINK WE'D NOT FIND OUT? Ammoland and the NRA are reporting it. Governor Lee is too indebted to special interests, mainly construction. Brought illegals into Tennessee who scattered all across the state, and crime is an issue. Lee can't even get State Law enforced in the FOUR BLUE RUN COUNTIES.
No one has addressed the DECLINE IN MEDICAL CARE that shone under Biden. This newer generation of doctors, nurses is appalling. And no one is yanking licenses. They can't diagnose a simple case of a skin rash vs Measles. Thank the Liberal Medical Universities, no common sense is taught, just dogma. 18 child vaccines at one time equals a severely Autistic child who was healthy the day before.
Children have become heathens, committing horrible crimes as God and Morals were destroyed. Liberal judges are the go-to for these proponents of filth. We have 'parental controls', it is a joke. Tix Tox is still getting people, especially children, killed or injured.
Daily, U.S. citizens ARE BEING TORTURED, raped and dismembered BY RECIDIVIST EARLY RELEASED U.S. CITIZEN CRIMINALS. While this is a state issue, people don't feel safe! The ACLU NEEDS to be DISMANTLED. NO MORE CRIMINAL CODDLING, NO MORE 30-YEAR OR WAITS FOR AN EXECUTION. TRY READING YOUR STATE'S UNADULTERATED PLEA DEAL CRIME STATS. This has been going on since the rise of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which was founded in 1920 to ensure the Bill of Rights and protect civil liberties for everyone, regardless of their background. The ACLU did not become involved with crime statistics until the late 20th century, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s. During this time, the ACLU began to address the impact of criminal justice policies on civil liberties, arguing that harsh, tough-on-crime policies had unintended. Now they have gyms, big screen TVs, and laptops. consequences. Specifically, the ACLU noted that increased incarceration rates and recidivism rates had not led to a significant decrease in crime. The most brutal were paroled early, had weekends on prison passes.
They were committing more gruesome crimes. NO one wants to pay for prisons to be built. Tennessee is getting its first new Juvenile prison in over 70 years. $80 million won't build a big enough one to house the more vicious of these newer, more violent kid killers. The existing one is only 150 beds. Totally inadequate.
How about talking about him dropping sanctions on Syria and normalizing relations with their US installed leader who is a card carrying terrorist?