Senator Rand Paul was interviewed on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show on Monday, where he was asked what he thinks of President Trump accepting a luxury jet from Qatar to replace Air Force One.

Paul disagrees with this decision.

“I’ve spent time trying not to sell weapons to Qatar because they have human rights violations of their people,” Paul said “I really haven’t been a big fan, and I wonder if our ability to judge their human rights record would be clouded by the fact of this large gift.”

“I wouldn’t take it. That’s just me,” he added.

But what Paul said at the end of the interview was perhaps more important and isn’t being widely reported.

President Trump has drastically helped turn around the border chaos that plagues the Biden administration, and has done so quickly.

Instead of talking about the Qatar jet, why doesn’t this White House, the media and everyone else have more to say about THAT?!

Why Isn’t Everyone Talking About Trump’s Border Success?

Paul told Watters of the president, “The biggest success he has had so far is controlling the border. In a matter of weeks he controlled the border.”

He continued, “They should talk about the border every day, all day, and nothing but the border and say ‘look at what I’ve done. No new money. No new bill. And I control the border by sheer will power.”

“And I think he does deserve a lot of credit for that,” Paul added.

He does deserve credit. Sen. Paul is correct, he should be getting credit.

Yet after an election in which over 77 million people voted for Trump with cracking down on illegal immigration being a top issue for many…

Why are we talking more about the Qatar jet instead?

And not this:

A 90-something percent DROP? That major news.

The New York Post editorial board declared less than a month into Trump’s second term in early February:

Hallelujah, the border is finally working again: Border Patrol chief Michael Banks announced Thursday that illegal border-crossing attempts have dropped 90% since President Trump took office less than three weeks ago. Which is the final proof that the Biden crew could’ve gotten the same results anytime in the last four years — had they actually wanted to.

To their credit, ABC News was forced two weeks ago to report that “It is an undeniable fact that illegal crossings at the southern have plummeted, a staggering decline.”

‘It Turned Out That All We Really Needed Was a New President’

But the incredible turnaround of America’s once completely broken southern border is not getting as much attention as it should.

Certainly not as much attention as the Qatar luxury jet, which everyone is entitled to their opinion on including Sen. Paul who is against the White House accepting it.

But that story also really is red herring in comparison to the new president doing what his predecessor and his party acted like was impossible.

And doing it QUICK.

