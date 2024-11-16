Government spending has been out of control in the past four years, which has caused our debt to balloon to unsustainable highs. The Trump Administration is uniquely positioned to tackle this crisis, through the combined efforts of individuals like Elon Musk, Ron and Ron Paul, and other libertarian-minded individuals.



The United States is likely entering a new era of deregulation, which began with the overturning of Chevron doctrine. We could be positioned to increase economic prosperity through deregulation and to reduce our country’s debt through fiscally sound initiatives.



Left unchecked, the DNC would destroy our country with its wasteful spending and excessive regulations, and eventually make us look like Venezuela. Our current policies have destroyed the middle class and have begun to threaten our national security.

There is only a select window of time, as our debt has risen to record highs, but there is still a chance to cut our government debt and implement free market solutions in the economy. Rand Paul has proposed numerous solutions to liberate our economy and finally balance the government budget.

Rand Paul on the Rising Debt

In a recent video interview, Rand Paul sat down with Kat Cammack to discuss some of the toxic government regulations and how politicians could help drain the swamp. These two focused on how the combination of the Fed’s money printing and the wasteful spending of the government has wreaked havoc on the US economy in recent years.

The US government's annual interest on its debt currently exceeds $1 trillion, which is now higher than our military spending budget. The impact of these destructive policies has become clearer in recent years, and the US economy continues to struggle with the impact of inflation.



Rand Paul noted that many democrats do not see the unintended consequences of these policies, and still act like the cause of inflation is a great mystery.

“They will act confused. Why did we get this inflation during the Biden era? Why did it happen? And it's simple, it's debt. And when the Federal Reserve purchases the debt, they do it with a new currency, and that new currency devalues the existing currency. Pretty simple. But I think the other side demagogues this issue. It's either they are demagogues or economically illiterate.”

Some may be oblivious, while other career politicians may choose to ignore the impact for their own benefit. These people have now put our government in a very difficult decision, as it will become progressively harder to manage our rising debt as each year passes. This soaring debt has turned into a national security issue, as it may be harder to fund military operations. It has also made life much more difficult for Americans.

The Danger of Bureaucrats

Rand and Kat also discussed the dangerous power that unelected bureaucrats have on our country. It’s not just the politicians in DC that are causing these issues, but other regulatory groups that infringe on the rights of businesses based on a loose interpretation of Acts passed by Congress years or decades ago.

“Our worst enemy is regulations that are written by unelected bureaucrats. And I discovered as people would come to me, whether they were truckers or farmers or businessmen and women, they complained about a regulation, and I would look it up and I would find out we never voted on that. We vote on broad outlines, we vote on things like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, and actually, those were voted on decades before I came to Washington. But still, they are creating rules.”

Many of these rules are unreasonable, cost businesses millions of dollars, and are based on interpretations of acts passed by Congress. Congress has had no part in making any of these regulations. Our government has created a monster by allowing unelected bureaucrats to use vague language in bills to impose regulations on small businesses across the country.

Due to the risk of these burdensome regulations, Dr. Rand Paul has reintroduced the REINS Act, which will get rid of any regulations that cost more than $100 million or have other significant adverse impacts on the economy.

The REINS Act could provide much-needed relief for the business landscape in the United States, which is overregulated at the moment.

Government Shift Towards Deregulation

Can the new Trump administration lead us into a new era of deregulation?



Luckily, we appear to be in the early phases of a new deregulation renaissance, which could help create some of the economic activity the US economy needs to deliver growth and address the rising debt burden.



Due to changes implemented by Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court was able to overturn the 1984 Chevron case, which will result in federal agencies having less power to regulate businesses. This ruling will allow courts, not bureaucratic government agencies, to decide the definition of terms during uncertain rulings.

The increased power of the Supreme Court is a positive transition for economic liberty, but sadly there are still too many DNC members in Congress and the Senate, even after the Republican’s landslide victory this year. Many DNC members have been unwilling to vote for common sense bills like the REINS Act.

Rand and Kat noted that it would be very difficult to accomplish these measures without a clear Republican majority and that it may be best for businesses to sue and utilize the Supreme Court, as the Supreme Court now has more power to make just rulings in favor of businesses.

Sadly, Rand Paul noted that Democrats would always be in favor of more regulations, no matter the cost to the economy.

“ And there is just no convincing these people. These people want more regulations, they want to break up business, and they want to get more involved in every business. Really if it were up to them, we would look like Venezuela, because there has never been a government regulation that the democrats don’t believe in.”

These regulations are not just annoying roadblocks, but a severe threat to freedom and economic innovation. Overregulating businesses can lead to an economic decline, which is even more dangerous when there is an overcontrolling government attempting to control businesses and inflate its national debt.

Balance the Budget

Rand Paul and Kat Cammack concluded by discussing the dangers associated with the government continuing to avoid balancing the budget. Many of the spending bills that are introduced are littered with 1,000s of pages of information, and either maintain or increase many of the existing budgets.

The rising debt crisis should be a bipartisan issue, and politicians need to unite as quickly as possible before inflation becomes even worse. Rand Paul noted how many giant federal agencies were not serving a real purpose.

“ I’m for drawing a line in the sand and saying enough is enough. We are going to destroy the currency. Let's stop and let’s say, we are going to have to cut out some of these things. The Department of Education is like $60 billion. You could get rid of it tomorrow, you would never know it's gone. No teacher is paid by the Department of Education and no student has improved their scores by it. It could be gone tomorrow, and you would never know it.”

Federal agencies like the Department of Education have become a wasteful source of spending, and have done little to nothing to help uplift educational standards. Sadly, there are many such cases of the government implementing wasteful practices at the expense of the taxpayer. Rand Paul and Kat Cammock discussed how they were often only given the option to trim select sections of the government’s budget, which collectively only accounted for 16% of its total spending. The remaining part was untouchable.



Not all of the government spending is on official sources, and there are many obscure cases of activities that we should not fund. In Rand Paul’s previous Waste Report, he noted that the government spent money on research for obscure and irrelevant topics. One study focused on the sexual behavior of quail after they consumed cocaine, while another blasted lizards with a leafblower.





The only solution is a broad-based set of budget cuts across all areas, to help us reduce our debt and balance the budget. Rand Paul’s Six Penny Plan is one solid option that focuses on cutting spending in all categories, which could eventually help the federal government reduce its debt. However, the window of opportunity is beginning to close, and the government needs to unify and implement a solution as quickly as possible.