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David Carroll's avatar
David Carroll
6h

We should have gone to war with Iran years ago. They have been at war with America ever since Jimmy Carter thought it would be a good idea to bring the Ayatollah back from France to balance out his "Leftist Students" against what he saw as the Evil Shah. The Ayatollah was literally considered a mascot. An afterthought to both Jimmy and the naive students. Andrew Young called the Ayatollah a Saint. The Ayatollah told Jimmy he liked America and would keep the oil flowing. Jimmy got played.

American leadership, as well as the Red Green Alliance of its day in Iran had no clue what was in store. A new Robespierre had arrived. A Mascot who was beyond evil. The hapless Jimmy Carter never understood what hit him.

Phase 1: The Firing Squads for the Shah’s Loyalists (February 1979)Within days of his return, Khomeini established the Islamic Revolutionary Courts, entirely bypassing the existing legal framework. He appointed his close disciple, Sadegh Khalkhali, who quickly earned the moniker "The Hanging Judge." The Roof of the Headquarters: On February 15, 1979—just four days after the imperial government officially collapsed—the first senior military commanders (including the head of the security service, SAVAK) were executed by firing squad right on the roof of Khomeini’s makeshift headquarters in Tehran. The High-Level Purge: Over the next few weeks, former Prime Minister Amir-Abbas Hoveyda, the chief of the air force, former cabinet ministers, and hundreds of military officers were subjected to summary "trials" lasting only minutes. There were no defense attorneys and no appeals. By the end of 1979, over 700 prominent military and political figures from the Shah's era had been executed. Phase 2: The Bait-and-Switch on the Leftist Students (1979–1981)While the Shah's loyalists were being lined up against the wall, Khomeini played a masterful political game with the leftist and Marxist student groups (like the Mujahedin-e Khalq [MEK] and the Fedayeen). He needed them temporarily to maintain control of the streets and secure his position.The Hostage Crisis as Bait: When radical students seized the U.S. Embassy in November 1979, Khomeini publicly praised them. He used their anti-American fervor to whip the public into a nationalist frenzy. But this was a trap.

By backing the embassy takeover, Khomeini forced the secular liberals in his own government to resign, leaving the fundamentalists in total control of the state apparatus. The Consolidation: Once the secular moderates were out of the way, Khomeini no longer needed the leftist students. In 1980, he launched the "Cultural Revolution," closing universities—the hotbeds of leftist student organization—for years to purge them of Western and Marxist influences.The Final Slaughter (1981): When the student factions finally realized they had been duped and attempted to protest or resist, the regime labeled them Monafeqin (hypocrites) and "warriors against God." The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rounded them up by the thousands.By the early 1980s, the mass executions moved from the Shah’s generals to the very students who had marched for the revolution. In prison complexes like Evin, hundreds of youth were executed daily. Estimates by human rights organizations indicate that between 1981 and 1985, thousands of political prisoners—mostly young leftists and student activists—were executed or tortured to death.

Every student in America should be taught this. They are not. The Red Green Alliance that is the Democratic Party and some right wing Republicans again have their heads in the sand.

The Ayatollah executed whole families and killed Judges and if they did not carry out his orders. He proclaimed Death to America. Anyone who wanted to live fell in line. This is the same Ayatollah that Zohran Mamdani is associated as a Twelver Shia Muslim. Think about that.

Along with the Ayatollah in Iraq, Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, was the preeminent spiritual authority of this Shia sect. He became the Thermidorian Leader of Iran, an afterthought, murderous, violent, Islamic. No one thought he was a player nor a threat. He was the wolf in Islamic clothing. Taqiyyah at its finest. He was not a radical, he was fundamental, intolerant, supremacist and violent and followed the Islamic scripture as laid out in the Koran and the Hadiths to the T. The West, and progressive's in particular, are blind to this threat to this day. In fact, they have been taken in by it.

The Regime has been at war with America and the West since his return. The Ayatollah filled the vacuum. Violence was his currency as it has been for Islamism since 624 when Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina (Hijrah). As much as Rand Paul and Tucker want to be Isolationists it takes two to play. To be America First is to defend our nation anywhere against real threats. Ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs are real. Iran has been at war and a threat that "head in the sand" Western leaders have ignored until now.

Is it a good deal? Probably not. That said, we have decapitated their military, and for now destroyed their nuclear capability. As Churchill once said, "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning." I get it Rand, it would be great to pretend the Regime would leave us alone. They never have, and they will not.

Ebrahim Azizi, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander who currently serves as the head of Tehran's foreign policy and national security committee is quoted last weekend commenting on the talks in Switzerland. "We have said many times that we accept a negotiation as a continuation of the battlefield.”“America is a hostile infidel enemy, and jihad against it with all one's strength is obligatory for every free and faithful believer who adheres to the rulings of Islam.” JD doesn't get it, DT and Marco do. To be continued.

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Francis Mayer's avatar
Francis Mayer
7h

It is not surprising. Rand Paul is a real leader and not a arm chair war hawk. I supported Rand Paul for president in the past. The military industrial complex and medical industrial complex can not permit Rand Paul to lead because both would be dismantled and their gift would be over.

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