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Donald Trump wants to end the U.S. war with Iran and has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) peace deal to wind it down.

Many Republicans oppose this.

Sen. Ted Cruz said of the deal, “I think the president is receiving some very poor advice on this deal.” Sen. Tom Cotton agreed with Cruz, saying “I do have concerns that certain aspects of this deal are stepping in the wrong direction.”

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy went even further and called Trump’s deal the “worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

Democrat Chuck Schumer agrees with GOP member Cassidy, with the Senate Minority Leader calling the Trump deal “one of the worst foreign policy disasters that has ever happened in America.”

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren agrees with Sen. Schumer, Cassidy, Cotton and Cruz, saying of the deal “What an embarrassment.”

If top leaders in both major parties are opposing Trump on this, is he getting any support?

Sen. Rand Paul said almost immediately after Trump’s Iran deal was announced last Wednesday:

Neocons in Both Parties Don’t Want the War to End

Not only did Paul have the president’s back on this deal, he was right to note that the neoconservative wing of his party that Cruz, Cotton and so many others belong to have been in favor of almost every failed U.S. intervention this century.

Similarly, many Democrats who voted for the Iraq war who are also - with Chuck Schumer topping that list - want the war to continue but haven’t said so because they don’t want to look like they’re supporting Trump.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald broke this down recently on The Jimmy Dore Show:

After four months, it has become clear and the president obviously agrees that the only way to end the U.S. war with Iran is through diplomacy, which Republicans like Cruz, Cotton, their fellow GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and neocon talk host Mark Levin vehemently oppose.

Neocons want forever war and they mean it.

Then there’s Rand Paul.

There could be other Republicans who support the MOU deal, just as there likely are Democrats who would like to see the war come to a close but can’t be perceived as supporting Trump.

Then there’s almost ALL of Congress who receive billions annually from the powerful Israel-lobbying group AIPAC. They don’t want to do anything to risk that money flow.

There’s no incentive for most members of Congress to speak out even if they happened to agree with the Trump deal.

That leaves, again, Sen. Paul (from Thursday).

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Israel Opposes Trump Deal

In addition to the Republicans and Democrats who hate the Trump deal, Israeli officials are also very much against ending U.S. involvement in this conflict.

Last week, JD Vance issued a stern warning to those leaders “I will say, and this does bother me, is that you’ve seen people within Bibi’s cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal and in some ways very personally attacked the President of the United States.”

“Number one, Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world’s superpower,” Vance said. “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

Fox News’ Mark Levin lost his mind over this, telling Vance to “Stop trashing, smearing, bullying the little state of Israel!”

Rand Stands Alone with Trump

Rabid neocon talk hosts aside, it was good advice from the vice president. Israel is so unpopular with the rest of the globe at the moment, leaving the U.S. as their last true ally.

If the Israelis don’t get that, that will be on them and at their own risk, as Vance warned. Vance actually spent much of last week putting Israel in its place.

If President Trump wants to end his country’s participation in what is ultimately a war that is more in the interest of Israel than the U.S., that is the commander-in-chief’s primary decision. Not Israel’s. Not Ted Cruz’s. Not Tom Cotton’s. Not Chuck Schumer’s. Not Elizabeth Warren’s.

But it would be nice if the president had more support in Congress on this front.

He does have at least one MOU deal supporter (from Friday).

Some of the members of the same Congress that refuses to declare wars anymore as the Constitution demands will continue to wail or even insist that they can stop Donald Trump’s Iran peace deal. How convienent.

Rand Paul was an ardent opponent of the Iran war since it began in late February predicting it would go badly, it has, and now that President Trump has decided to end it, the senator is obviously more than willing to back him.

Credit is also due to the president in this moment. The Quincy Institute’s Trita Parsi framed this well recently, writing, “That is the curse of endless war. The refusal to accept an unfavorable reality today merely guarantees a higher bill tomorrow.”

“Some credit must be given to Trump for breaking this pattern, even as he should be blamed for having started this war in the first place,” Parsi noted. “Political leaders should be judged not only for the mistakes they make, but also for whether they have the courage to correct them.”

How many years did American presidents and leaders lie us through all those years in Iraq and two decades in Afghanistan?

Donald Trump made a mistake in launching this war. Now he intends to correct it. The president should be lauded for this.

He should also have more support. Especially from his own party.

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