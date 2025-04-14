Many people in America have been falsely led to believe that a constant state of war is the norm and that it is naive to hope for anything else.

On top of this, the newspeak from the media and deep state has been shameless. Barack Obama, one of the greatest warmongering presidents of the past few centuries, received a Nobel Peace Prize. Trump, who has consistently pushed for peace, has been demonized.



Although the geopolitical mess that Trump inherited in 2025 is a far cry from the peace at the end of his last administration, Trump has a fiercer cabinet backing him now. Tulsi Gabbard is one of many committed to fighting against the deep state warmongers and pushing for peace. She has already been persecuted and called a Russian asset for doing so, ultimately causing her to flee the DNC cult.



Whatever happens, two things are sure: global peace is 100% possible, and any US politician who tries to achieve it should expect hell from the deep state.

Rand Paul Loves Tulsi’s Views on Peace



History is in the making as the United States finally has a sane president, intelligence director, and defense secretary. The sky's the limit for the next four years. Rand Paul, one of the few pro-peace politicians in DC, recently praised Tulsi Gabbard’s speech on peace.

The US government has the opportunity to undo all of the previous administration's warmongering policies. For the first time in decades, we have the unique opportunity to starve the military-industrial complex and have a reasonable shot at creating world peace. As many recall, the world was much safer under Trump’s presidency.

During his first presidential term, Trump noted that he trusted some of the wrong people. However, the tides have turned substantially as Trump now has fierce warriors like Tulsi Gabbard who are not afraid to take on the Deep state’s perpetual warmongering endeavours.

Trump Proved that War is Not Inevitable

Trump’s first term was a tremendous success, as he was the first president since Eisenhower not to bring the country into a new war. In a world where people like Bush and the undeserved Nobel Peace Prize winner Obama led the charge, the deep state was accustomed to profiting from global chaos.



Trump not only avoided new wars but also worked to broker a peace deal in the Middle East.

The 2020 election interference from the DNC reversed this trend, and the world quickly began to embrace the grim reality of multiple wars again. However, Trump briefly showed people that a world without perpetual wars is possible. We now have the chance to pursue this same goal again.



Tulsi shared a quote from John F. Kennedy during her speech, which highlights how we have the power to create peace throughout the world.

“Too many think it is unreal, but that is a dangerous defeatist belief. It leads to the conclusion that war is inevitable, that mankind is doomed, and that we are gripped by forces that we cannot control. We need not accept that view. Our problems are man-made, therefore, they can be solved by man.”

Trump faces way more challenges in the current state, but he also has a more loyal cabinet and much more experience taking on deep state thugs. If the United States created these issues with its military-industrial complex, it can fix them through consistent efforts from a pro-peace president and cabinet.

Tulsi Backs Trump



When will Trump receive a Nobel Peace Prize?



Trump’s battles in the next four years will be immense. As he pushes for peace against even higher challenges, he will also have to deal with deep state backlash because he is pursuing world peace.

Trump and JD Vance were demonized for pushing as hard as they could for a peace deal. Anyone who decides that innocent Russian and Ukrainian men shouldn’t die in battle is instantly called Putin’s puppet.

Of course, we all know that the mainstream media has lost all credibility in its Russia hoax attacks against Trump, but they are still desperate to push the war machine and tarnish Trump’s image.



Tulsi noted that Trump’s push for peace has resulted in ample criticism from people. She defended Trump for staying true to his promise to promote peace globally and noted that these attacks were only to be expected.

However, the American public overwhelmingly voted for peace after watching Biden allow the world to go to hell.

The most obtuse criticism of Trump is that his America First policy is flawed. Tulsi noted that every country should prioritize their own interests first and then seek to cooperate with other countries. This isn’t a zero-sum game.



The deep state globalists want to strip countries of their identity and keep the war machine running. Trump wants each country to cling to its unique identity and for the world to embrace peace. Candidates who stand against the deep state in this manner have always been the target of intense criticism and even assassination attempts.



They called Tulsi a Russian asset too, and she even landed herself on the TSA watchlist. The deep state war pigs are shameless.

Nothing is new under the sun. The deep state will continue to do everything it can to attack Trump and Tulsi for their pro-peace actions.





Trump’s Next Steps



Trump has taken swift steps to create a new Peace Through Strength Approach in the United States.



Trump has pushed for peace in Russia and Ukraine and has let the world know that it will not continue to fund this war. After months of urging Russia to end the war, Trump has pitched the idea of doing something that the EU hypocrites don’t have the guts to do.

This move is clearly a peace through strength approach that shows that Trump is committed to doing whatever he can to hold Ukraine and Russia to a high standard.



Trump has also worked to free multiple hostages around the world and performed well-planned strikes on terrorists. As we saw in 2017-2020, Trump’s military actions were targeted strikes against terrorists, which did not result in war or significant escalations. Once the baton was passed to Biden, things changed in an instant.



The biggest thing Donald Trump has done to increase global peace has been to boost the credibility of the US military. Countries need to know that we are a united country that should be feared and that we won’t tolerate or fund global wars.