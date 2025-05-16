The Trump administration has been instrumental in identifying and eliminating the waste that career politicians have ignored for decades.



One of the guiltiest and most dangerous federal agencies has been the Department of Education (ED). This agency has raked in trillions of dollars while the country’s education standards have plummeted. Students in the United States even struggle with basic tasks like reading and math.

The failure of the Department of Education impacts the country’s economic potential, global competitiveness, and national security. American youth are very vulnerable to political indoctrination and subpar education standards, and this risky state can only be rectified by removing this agency’s waste and boosting education standards.

For decades, many libertarian candidates have warned us about the dangers of the Department of Education, and until 2025, every president has ignored them. 2025 will be a groundbreaking year for American education and innovation, as Trump has immediately fulfilled his promise to address the waste and corruption of the Department of Education.

Rand Paul Praises Trump for Slaying the Department of Education

The new Trump administration has been revolutionizing federal agencies by slashing waste and even beginning to eliminate some agencies that should not exist. These agencies have harmed the American public by wasting taxpayer funds and lowering standards in the country.



Rand Paul recently praised Donald Trump for reforming the Department of Education during his first 100 days in office.

Politicians have ignored this critical issue for decades. The Department of Education has spent a lot of money on education, yet the results have been very questionable. It is most certainly time to take down the Department of Education and implement practical solutions at the state level.

