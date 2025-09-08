Trump’s Border Security is Working: Rand Paul Praises Trump for Solving the Border Crisis



The Southern border turnaround narrative is likely one of the greatest political success stories of this decade.

Under the Biden crime administration, there were thousands of border incidents every day. Following a swift leadership change from Trump, the monthly incidents are now lower than the daily average under Biden.

This move displays the success of Trump’s policies, as well as the nefarious intentions and policy decisions of Biden and Harris. These puppets led this situation to grow out of control and lied about Trump to pander to their voter base. The American population awakened and demanded a solution after suffering at their hands, and Trump delivered instantly.

Border incidents have quickly plunged over 90% under Trump. These numbers don’t lie. Radical liberal politicians who continue to oppose these common-sense policies are actively opposing one of the most successful presidential policies of the past few decades. They are also interfering with our country’s national security.



Rand Paul Praises Trump’s Border Efforts

In just a matter of months, our country has been able to turn the border crisis around thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump.



Rand Paul has praised Trump’s efforts to secure the border and honor the American population’s vote.

While the fake news bozos have been ranting about the “authoritarian power grab of ICE”, which is simply doing its job, they forget about the simple fact that over a million people chose to self-deport.