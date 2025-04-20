Get 50% off for 1 year

Life is becoming increasingly transactional. Negotiations underlie those transactions.

The best negotiators start at an admitted extreme then inch toward the middle for mutual benefit. Donald Trump is doing exactly that when negotiating new trade deals.

Trump is fiercely advocating on Americans’ behalf after four years of Democrats’ plundering. The Dems’ willingness to keep unfair trade deals in place is nothing more than a silent sabotage of the United States.

Rand Paul is Giving President Trump his Flowers

Dealmaking centers on making seemingly outrageous demands then gradually making slight concessions. The best dealmakers are willing to give ground and eventually emerge with a favorable outcome.

President Trump is putting on a dealmaking clinic after returning to power. As noted by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, Trump’s negotiation skills are positioning America for a better future.

Paul and other conservatives have highlighted Trump’s willingness to renegotiate unfair trade deals.

The Biden administration negligently ignored those deals, choosing to focus on streamlining taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.

The Kentucky Senator recently highlighted a quote from ABC news that touted Trump as the nation’s best-ever foreign policy president.

Trump is Going to Bat for Everyday Americans

We have had exactly two populist presidents since JFK: Donald Trump and…Donald Trump. While self-proclaimed populist leftists including Bill Clinton sold us out to China with the Most Favored Nation designation, Trump has done the opposite.

President Trump tariffed China to an extreme, prompting the reshoring of manufacturing facilities and jobs. Thanks to the president, America is in the midst of a revitalization highlighted by new auto production, semiconductor chip production, toy production, and more.

President Trump is also zealously advocating for Americans when negotiating foreign policy pertaining to potential war. America will now have talks with Iran’s foreign minister regarding the nation’s burgeoning nuclear missile program.

"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable.” – President Trump

If everything goes as planned, envoy Steve Witkoff will negotiate on behalf of Trump and Americans to put a stop to Tehran’s nuke program.

The negotiation would also constitute a victory for the entirety of the embattled Middle East.

The Art of the International Deal

Success in politics and business both hinge on the strategic use of value and leverage. At the moment, the United States has all the leverage as the global hegemon.

Rand Paul has lauded President Trump, pointing out how he is selflessly doing everything possible to help America maintain its edge. Trump is standing up to foreign economic bullies who’ve excessively tariffed American imports.

Paul also notes that Trump’s America-first policy favors the American worker who has been underemployed and unemployed for decades. Bill Clinton’s NAFTA free trade deals unfairly exported manufacturing and living wage jobs to Mexicans and Asians willing to work for peanuts.

Like every great politician, Trump is willing to make minor concessions to reach a utilitarian consensus.

The strategy of giving a little to gain a lot has proven successful in both domestic and international lawmaking and dealmaking, respectively.

Trump is Attempting to Establish World Peace

Instead of recklessly funding the war in Ukraine as occurred with the Biden administration, Trump is trying to cut a deal.

In true Trumpian spirit, The Don has opened the lines of communication with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zylenskyy. The hope is that the nations will reach a truce and also help deescalate tensions in an increasingly hostile Iran.

“We support settling the issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier by political and diplomatic means. We are aware that certain contacts, both direct and indirect, are planned in Oman and we can only welcome them as they could lead to the de-escalation of tensions around Iran.” - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

If the negotiations work, some Ukrainian land is ceded to Russia. On the surface, the outcome seems unfair yet it is worth noting Russia appears to have what some consider a valid reason for invading.

Rand Paul and other conservatives stand in solidarity with President Trump.

Instead of attempting to embroil the United States in World War III as Biden seems to have desired, Trump and the GOP call for peace.

Let’s hope Trump’s negotiation skills steer us to a new era of prosperity defined by economics and leisure as opposed to bloodshed and strife.

