During our more politically stable and cordial years, politicians were able to battle with honor. What has changed in the past few decades?

The treatment of Donald Trump has been the basket case of American politics. No politician has ever had the country’s federal agencies unleash hell on him.

Because of the rapid polarization in politics, people believe that Trump is an evil fascist, and many radical people will continue to pose a danger to politicians like Trump.

Politicians need to understand that they are setting a dangerous precedent when they continue to encourage political attacks on Trump and other politicians. Even after multiple assassination attempts, they have not even toned down their language. The fake news media is also responsible for continuing to push this negative sentiment.



Many politicians, like Rand Paul, warned about the dangers of this political climate, and sadly, these fears are slowly beginning to become true. The future will be much worse if this sentiment is left unaddressed.

The witch-hunt attacks on Trump are much more than political attacks designed to sabotage his political career. These efforts have encouraged an environment of political violence, which has already resulted in multiple assassination attempts. Any politician participating in this rhetoric needs to understand that they are partially responsible for this violence.

Rand Paul on the Dangers of Political Polarization

In 2018, Senator Rand Paul talked about how the political polarization in the country could be responsible for politicians being assassinated. He urged political leaders to do what they could to prevent this type of sentiment from running free. Here is his quote from 2018.

“I fear that there’s going to be an assassination. I really worry that somebody is going to be killed, and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation, they have to realize they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence.”

Paul voiced his concerns over politicians who urged protestors to voice their concerns directly with politicians. Rand Paul has had firsthand experience with many types of violent events and has personally been the victim of political violence.

DNC members should abstain from pushing for radical actions from its voter base, given that the extremes in these groups are capable of immense violence. If this sentiment is left unchecked, things could become very dangerous for politicians in our country.

Many politicians are prime targets for this type of violence, and sadly, it has been the ones who set out to do good that are targeted. Trump has already experienced two assassination attempts, yet many politicians have not even lifted a finger to push back against some of this dangerous political polarization.

Many even expressed how they wished the assassin would have succeeded. How can we expect to contain radical threats from extreme political members if the leaders are also being radical?



Rand Paul Understands the Dangers of Political Polarization

Rand Paul is no stranger to political violence. In 2020, an aggressive group of protestors charged toward Rand Paul, who had just worked to pass the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, and demanded that he say her name.



Oh, the irony!

Rand Paul noted that he was extremely concerned for the safety of himself and other politicians present.

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being: Had they gotten at us, they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless.”

This group of mindless protestors would have failed to recognize that Rand Paul passed this bill after talking to Taylor’s family. He has done much more than saying her name, as he has provided consistent political support for victims like Breonna Taylor.

Meanwhile, the left did nothing but egg on protestors and support the destruction of American cities and businesses during the George Floyd protests. As always, it's more about sentiment and less about actual solutions.



Before this event, Rand Paul’s neighbor attacked him and broke several of his ribs. Rand Paul and other politicians were almost shot at a baseball game in Virginia. The shooter would have opened fire on them without the intervention of the cops. A political leader shouldn’t experience this much political violence.

Social Instability: Healthcare and Other Issues

What will the United States descend to if we keep cheering on murderers and violent political protests?



The social and political tension in the United States has only become worse since these attacks that Rand Paul has experienced. DNC politicians did nothing to push back against this rising political unrest, largely because they didn’t want to insult their voter base.



As Rand Paul has mentioned many times, politicians shouldn't encourage radical actions, as the small minority of these protestors can be capable of horrific and radical actions.

Luigi Malone is another perfect example of how unchecked rage against our government can be dangerous for society. Many people in the United States have sympathy for Luigi and would not even vote to convict him if they were given the chance.

This disdain for politicians and CEOs is very dangerous and will only result in more deaths if it is left unchecked.

Rand Paul has also warned the public about the dangers of people violently opposing healthcare issues in the country. He noted that the previous shooting attempt he witnessed was motivated by radical views about healthcare.

“When I was at the ball field and Steve Scalise was nearly killed, the guy shooting up the ballfield, and shooting I think five or six people, he was yelling, ‘This is for health care’”

Individuals like Rand Paul, who have been fighting for solutions in healthcare and law enforcement, have still almost been assassinated and have been the victims of violent attacks. Trump, who has decided to take on all factions of the deep state, was almost murdered several times.

The Trump Response

Rand Paul’s words also speak strongly about the trials that Donald Trump has faced, as Trump has put his life in danger multiple times. The democratic party did not heed Rand Paul’s warning, and they are responsible for many of these radical attacks against Donald Trump, including the two recent assassination attempts.

Some democratic politicians have even directly stated that they wished the shooter had not missed when he tried to kill Trump.

If the bar is this low for politicians, it is no wonder that political radicalism is gaining traction in the United States. DNC politicians have made it clear that it is fine to riot and protest and that political violence is acceptable if it's against their opponent. The response from these politicians has become more inappropriate, so it is only logical to say that things will only become worse for politicians like Trump.



Rand Paul’s prediction in 2018 came true, and the risks have only grown since 2018.