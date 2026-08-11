Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
IthinkthereforeIam just asking's avatar
IthinkthereforeIam just asking
3h

I have such great respect for Rand Paul. He is brave, informed, concerned about the USA people, and has so much common sense! He is also like a bull dog with a bone about defending the right of the people. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
3h

You think wrong -- it was not nuclear weapons -- but bio chemical weapons --

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture