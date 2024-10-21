Only 15 days left for this 45% off deal! Remember, you make this newsletter happen!

Over one year ago, the Islamic terrorist organization known as Hamas launched a violent, unprovoked attack against Israel. Breaking into the country, Hamas soldiers executed innocent civilians, while taking others hostage in Gaza. The imagery and videos of homes destroyed, people being forcibly captured by terrorist militants, and their limbs getting dismembered during or after executions are haunting.

To this day, Israel is working hard to retrieve all of the remaining hostages and prevent their nation from undergoing any additional attacks. Around the world, Western countries are rightfully rallying around Israel, providing the Jewish State with necessary resources to combat Hamas.

America, in particular, remains one of Israel’s strongest allies and we’ll stand with them against radical islamic terrorism any day of the week.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the radical left. Many of these folks continue to slander both the Jewish State and its leaders. Others are downplaying what happened on October 7, 2023 and pretending like it’s not a big deal. In the most extreme cases, left-wing protesters have gathered to call Hamas “freedom fighters” and insist that Israel has no right to exist.

Thankfully, Republican Sen. Rand Paul is doing precisely the opposite. In doing so, the Kentucky lawmaker continues to stand for what is right and true.

Rand Paul on the Horrific Attack Against Israel

On the anniversary of October 7, Paul took to X, underscoring the grave injustice of what transpired. In calling out the loss of 1,200 lives, the congressman likewise drew attention to a key resolution introduced by Senate Republicans.

In this resolution, the war crimes of Hamas are rightfully condemned while the survival of Israel is noted as an imperative. Senate GOP members then stressed the importance of getting American hostages released from Gaza as well. To this day, Hamas continues holding both US citizens and Israelis as captives, in the hopes that this will grant leverage on the world stage.

Rand Paul and other conservatives in the Senate understand everything that’s at stake if Hamas succeeds in gaining control of the region. First, this would mean the complete erasure of Israel. In the aftermath of this, Hamas would then proceed to attack other countries with the assistance of fellow Islamic terrorist groups.

