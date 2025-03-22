Did you know the average salary for members of Congress is $174,000? That’s chump change considering they are the leaders of the nation.

Elon Musk has suggested members of Congress receive a raise to dissuade them from taking bribes. Hiking lawmakers’ salaries would also strengthen the push to ban their trading of stocks.

Rand Paul is taking action on the matter, proposing the Royalty Transparency Act.

Inside Paul’s Anti-Corruption Legislation

Rand Paul is reintroducing his surprisingly controversial Royalty Transparency Act in the spirit of fairness. Paul teamed with Senator Rick Scott and Representative Morgan Griffith to propose the legislation.

The bill was first introduced in 2024. However, the proposal did not make it to vote.

The hope is that the reintroduction of the legislation will finally make the executive branch of government accountable for the money made from conflicts of interest.

The temptation to profit from sources of income outside of lawmaking salary is simply too great.

“Distrust in public health officials is at an all-time high. One way to restore trust is to make sure that public policy isn’t influenced by personal gain. The Royalty Transparency Act will allow more information to be seen by the public to ensure federal decision makers, and the policies they write, aren’t being influenced by the royalty payments they receive.” – Rand Paul

It is no secret that politics is a dirty game. However, patriots like Paul are justifiably calling for the implementation of guardrails.

The Royalty Transparency Act would curtail what should be illegal money-making in Congress.

Inside the Paul Proposal

Though Paul’s suggested change to the law did not pass when initially introduced, there is renewed hope. The purpose of the legislation is to enhance transparency on the royalty money paid to officials in the executive branch.

Paul also demands the forms documenting financial disclosure be made public for members of the federal advisory committee. As an example, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices should be available to the taxpaying public.

At the moment, employees of the federal government are not forced to publicly disclose their royalty payment figures or the sources of those payments. Moreover, the federal advisory committees’ financial disclosures are not publicly accessible.

Get 50% off for 1 year