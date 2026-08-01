Watch the trailer in the video above to see the evidence behind years of Rand Paul’s fight against Anthony Fauci.

Rand Paul has spent years saying what plenty of people in Washington were too cautious to say out loud: that Anthony Fauci lied to Congress, and that the consequences of his decisions during COVID deserve real accountability, not a quiet retirement and a taxpayer-funded pension.

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Paul didn’t mince words when asked directly whether Fauci belonged behind bars. He said “without question,” pointing to what he’s argued for years was a pattern of deception about the National Institutes of Health’s funding of dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That deception, Paul insists, wasn’t an accident.

He laid out his full case in his book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up, arguing that Fauci’s repeated denials to Congress were driven by “self interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab.”

Why does it take a sitting senator years of confrontation just to get a straight answer out of the man who shaped America’s entire pandemic response?

He Called Out the School Closure Collusion Directly

Paul’s criticism of Fauci didn’t stop at the lab leak question. He directly accused Fauci of colluding with teachers unions to manufacture what Paul called “hysteria” around reopening schools. Union leaders like Randi Weingarten, in Paul’s telling, were “self-interested” actors who saw a financial opportunity to keep collecting pay without doing the actual work of teaching in person.

That accusation lands with even more weight now. A new documentary, 15 Days: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures, has laid out exactly how that dynamic played out on the ground, documenting how a policy sold to Americans as a temporary fifteen-day measure to flatten the curve stretched into years of closed classrooms.

Paul wasn’t speculating when he made this accusation years ago. He was describing, well before the evidence fully came out, the exact institutional failure this documentary now spends three years and dozens of interviews proving in detail. That’s not a coincidence.

The Fight Over Gain-of-Function Never Really Ended

Paul’s battle with Fauci over gain-of-function research became one of the defining confrontations of the entire pandemic response. He pushed Fauci repeatedly to retract testimony that the NIH had never funded this kind of research in Wuhan, citing published papers where Wuhan researchers directly credited NIH grant funding for work that combined bat coronavirus genes to create new pathogens not found in nature.

Fauci refused to budge. So Paul sent a formal letter to the Department of Justice requesting a criminal referral, arguing plainly that lying to Congress is a felony carrying real legal consequences, not a political talking point that fades with the news cycle.

Fauci has continued to insist he never lied, dismissing calls for his prosecution as “craziness” that doesn’t make sense to him.

Isn’t it worth asking why an official this confident he did nothing wrong has spent years refusing to simply retract a single sentence of testimony, if that sentence were actually true?

A Fight That’s Finally Getting the Documentation It Deserves

What makes this moment different from years of Senate hearing shouting matches is that the broader public now has something Paul’s Senate confrontations alone couldn’t fully deliver: a documented, evidence-based account of the human cost behind the policies Paul spent years fighting.

15 Days doesn’t just cover the lab origin debate. It covers what happened to millions of American children locked out of classrooms for years, under guidance shaped, at least in part, by exactly the kind of union influence Paul warned about from the very beginning. Watch the trailer in the video above to see it for yourself.

The evidence increasingly suggests Paul was simply saying what the data would eventually prove.