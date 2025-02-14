Screenshot/YouTube

For many years, every December 23, Sen. Rand Paul releases his ‘Festivus Report,’ borrowing the fictional holiday from Seinfeld.

WATCH:

In it, Paul exposes example after example after example, of the most mind-blowing, stupid government spending imaginable.

Stuff like (these are foreign aid examples of waste from Thursday’s Senate Committee hearing)…

USAID spent $2 million on transgender surgeries, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming care in Guatemala.

$20,000 to fund a DEI promoting drag theater in Ecuador.

$20 million was spent to produce a new Sesame Street show in Iraq.

These are just a few examples. All paid for by U.S. taxpayer dollars.

WATCH:

Yet, despite holding all this gross and absurd spending up to the sunlight once a year, so everyone can see…

No one ever does anything about.

Until now.

President Donald Trump chose Elon Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency to cut wasteful government spending. Musk makes recommendations to the president for approval.

And so far, they’re wrecking shop.

Paul said in December that he was consulting with DOGE weekly.