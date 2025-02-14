Rand Paul Says DOGE Has 'Brought to Light the Waste I’ve Been Highlighting Over the Last Decade'
It looks like the the Senator's annual 'Festivus Report' on wasteful government spending might finally get some serious attention. #13
Screenshot/YouTube
For many years, every December 23, Sen. Rand Paul releases his ‘Festivus Report,’ borrowing the fictional holiday from Seinfeld.
WATCH:
In it, Paul exposes example after example after example, of the most mind-blowing, stupid government spending imaginable.
Stuff like (these are foreign aid examples of waste from Thursday’s Senate Committee hearing)…
USAID spent $2 million on transgender surgeries, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming care in Guatemala.
$20,000 to fund a DEI promoting drag theater in Ecuador.
$20 million was spent to produce a new Sesame Street show in Iraq.
These are just a few examples. All paid for by U.S. taxpayer dollars.
WATCH:
Yet, despite holding all this gross and absurd spending up to the sunlight once a year, so everyone can see…
No one ever does anything about.
Until now.
President Donald Trump chose Elon Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency to cut wasteful government spending. Musk makes recommendations to the president for approval.
And so far, they’re wrecking shop.
Paul said in December that he was consulting with DOGE weekly.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.