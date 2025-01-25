Biden’s many pardons fifteen minutes before leaving office are telling. His pardons are for criminals beyond the pale, including his own son, Hunter, but perhaps none is as upsetting as the pardon for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Senator Rand Paul has voiced what many of us feel viscerally about Fauci. The Kentucky senator recently stated that any potential pardon for Fauci won’t protect him from the “harsh judgment” of history, the public, and, potentially, future legal ramifications.

Is painting Fauci as a criminal in the eyes of history enough, though?

Fauci’s creation of a bioweapon with the help of more than 10 government agencies overtaken by Deep State interests, including DARPA, as the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) brings up more than a deep longing to brand him as a psychopath. If we determine his “legacy,” that’s also insufficient retribution. America wants justice.

Rand Paul: A Vocal Critic of Faustian Fauci

Rand Paul is one of Fauci’s most outspoken critics, along with many others. In this article titled, “The Devil and Dr. Fauci: The Many Faces of Bureaucratic Evil,” James P. Driscoll, Ph.D. eviscerates the avatar of Dr. Anthony Fauci, our age’s version of the archetypal Dr. Faustus.

From lockdowns, to mask mandates, to the coercion and down-right force that was used to get people to get Pfizer and Moderna shots that are killing them, to the gain-of-function research that Fauci had Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance carry out with NIH grants, to the lies he told under oath about the pandemic, Fauci is the literal devil.

In many Senate hearings, Paul has accused Fauci of duping the public, particularly about gain-of-function research funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Is it any surprise that Trump is supposedly writing Executive Orders to halt all gain-of-function research in the future?

This is how Fauci’s footmen created COVID, after all. When questioned by Paul, Fauci was shaking due to the incongruence between what he told the public and what he was actually doing behind closed doors.

During a recent interview, Paul dismissed the idea that a Biden’s presidential pardon could absolve Fauci of responsibility. “A pardon may shield him from legal consequences,” Paul said, “but it won’t erase the damage done, and it certainly won’t protect him from history’s judgment.”

Paul has pointed out along with thousands of Americans, that Fauci caused irreparable damage not just to our physical health, not that mRNA vaccines are proven to cause DNA damage, incessant inflammation, and turbo cancer, but he also caused massive economic hardship, social damage, school closures that impaired learning for an entire generation, and widespread public distrust of government health institutions.

Most of us were already wary of the CDC, FDA, NIH, and other federal health agencies, but this pushed us to absolutely despise them all.

Fauci Needs Accountability

Paul and other Republicans are urging a further investigation into Fauci’s actions, particularly regarding funding allocated to the Wuhan lab. We need answers about who was doing his bidding, who gave him the greenlight to career out his diabolical plans, and who helped fund it all.

Paul has insisted that Fauci misled Congress regarding the extent of NIH grant funding that allowed gain-of-function research in Wuhan, but the money trail doesn’t stop there.

We also need to know why:

“We’re not talking about a simple policy disagreement,” Paul has stated. “We’re talking about potential deception at the highest levels of government that affected millions of lives.”

Fauci’s Lies

Fauci continues to defend his murderous actions during the pandemic. He says nothing about conducting research on beagles, where he allowed them to be infected so badly with virus-laden fleas that their flesh would practically disintegrate. He would cut out their vocal cords so that the scientists conducting Fauci’s experiments didn’t have to listen to them wail.

He denies unleashing an AIDS virus on the world decades ago with a lab-created virus. Fauci denies any wrongdoing, asserting that the best scientific evidence he had at the time informed his moves. We all call collective bullshit.