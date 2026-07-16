Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
4h

When is Rand Paul going to do anything about all the Illegals that have taken over everything? This Pagan Place is not safe to exist and survive in. Globalist Agenda 2030

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
7h

It’s hard to take this administration seriously. On going continued psyops on the American population with full cooperation from Trump administration. Trump and Co fully supported H1B visas. Now they don’t?? Yeah… ok 👍

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