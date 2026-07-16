Rand Paul didn’t need many words to make his point. “American jobs should go to American citizens, not foreign fraudsters,” he wrote, thanking President Trump and Vice President Vance “for rooting out this kind of fraud and fighting for the American people.”

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That short statement was Paul’s response to news that should have every American worker paying attention. Speaking in Milwaukee this week, Vance announced that the federal Department of Labor has opened dozens of subpoenas and investigations into fraud tied to the H-1B visa program, the system that allows U.S. companies to bring in foreign workers for specialized roles. “I’m proud to announce that the federal Department of Labor has started dozens of subpoenas and investigations into foreign fraudsters who are trying to take advantage of the H-1B visa program,” Vance told the crowd.

Why does this program keep drawing scrutiny year after year?

Because the gap between what H-1B was designed to do and what it’s actually being used for has grown too wide to ignore. Vance laid out the original intent plainly. “This is a visa program that was set up to ensure that if you were a brilliant technology person, or a brilliant scientist, or a brilliant doctor, you could come to the United States and get access to this visa program.” Nobody serious argues against attracting genuine world-class talent. The problem, according to Vance, is what’s happened since. “What’s happening way too much is that big corporations and fraudsters overseas are using this program to undercut the wages of American workers.”

That’s not a fringe claim. The program currently keeps roughly 800,000 non-immigrant foreign contract workers employed in U.S. jobs, with close to seventy percent of new applications concentrated in the tech industry alone. Every one of those slots is a position an American graduate isn’t filling, and the Trump administration has argued for years that a meaningful share of them exist because of fraud, not genuine skill shortages, including workers paid below the wage certified on their labor applications or placed into jobs entirely different from the ones listed on their original H-1B petition.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of quiet, paperwork-level fraud that never makes headlines until someone actually goes looking for it?

Vance didn’t mince words about what happens next. “If you are trying to take advantage of that visa program, you are not allowed into the United States of America.” That’s a real consequence attached to real enforcement, backed by a Labor Department Inspector General investigation that’s already uncovered employers and labor brokers submitting fraudulent applications, exploiting foreign workers through coercive wage-kickback schemes, and flooding the market with below-wage labor specifically to undercut American applicants.

Paul’s willingness to publicly praise the crackdown fits a pattern he’s built his entire career around. He’s never been shy about calling out government waste and fraud regardless of who benefits from looking the other way, and this fight cuts directly at both ends of the problem he’s flagged before, foreign actors gaming a federal system, and large corporations quietly profiting from workers being paid less than the law requires.

Not everyone thinks the administration has gone far enough yet. Kevin Lynn, founder of U.S. Tech Workers, welcomed the announcement but pushed for more. “This is encouraging, but it falls short of everything they can and should be doing,” Lynn said, adding that he wants to see real consequences, barred companies, meaningful fines, before declaring the effort a genuine success rather than campaign messaging. That’s a fair bar to set, and it’s one the administration will have to clear with actual results, not just subpoenas.

For now, the numbers speak for themselves. Dozens of open investigations. Dozens of subpoenas already issued. A federal task force explicitly built to chase this kind of fraud down. Paul’s two-sentence statement wasn’t complicated, and it didn’t need to be. American jobs should go to American citizens. Everything else is a technicality fraudsters have been exploiting for years, and the Labor Department is finally treating it like the crime it is instead of a paperwork inconvenience.