Get 50% off for 1 year

Fauci had to be girded into telling the truth in government hearings about gain-of-function research his NIH-funded teams carried out in Wuhan, but Senator Rand Paul says that the feds have been sitting on a treasure trove of documents that would detail exactly what they were doing with gain-of-function research. Paul says that all the research is gathered in one spot, but they’re refusing to share it with the public, even though it was public, taxpayer money that allowed the research to happen in the first place. Grants to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Health and Human Services (HHS) for this type of research were over $38,949,941 and $13,023,168 respectively.

In December of 2017, Fauci explained in a speech why he thought the ban on gain-of-function research should be lifted. He was going to have his way, whether we legalized it or not.

These types of revelations and more are likely in the documents that Rand Paul wants to be released to the public.

The NIH Has Been Conducting Gain of Function Research Since 2014

Interestingly, the National Institute of Health halted the blocker to funding for gain-of-function research in 2014, well before the EcoHealth labs in Wuhan, China were conducting this very research. Paul is hopeful that with RFK Jr. and Trump at the helm, those documents will soon be released.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Gain-of-function research allows scientists to mix viruses from animals that don’t normally impact humans with recombinant ingredients that allow the virus to become more spreadable (viral) and more deadly. It was made illegal in the U.S. decades ago, even though there was research being conducted by the Department of Defense (DoD) through programs carried out at Fort Bragg and other military installations, as well as through a Biodefense Posture Review. Congress called this type of research, “concerning” in previous documents, and for good reason.

How Fauci Got Around The Ban on Gain-of-Function