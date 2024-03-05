If you appreciate the Rand Paul Review and also want Rand Paul to be the next Senate Majority Leader then please upgrade your subscription.

Senator Rand Paul is on the right side of the issues. He has pushing liberty for more than a decade and one 13 hour filibuster. He is the epitome of Libertarian-Conservativism. He’s one of the few politicians who truly seems to give a damn.

He puts principle over politicking.

Senator Paul knew Fauci was a fraud from the beginning and let the fake doctor know it.

Paul is against sending more than $100 billion of taxpayer money to Ukraine, a country that has not shown its willingness to support liberty.

Ukraine banned church services and elections, much to the chagrin of liberty-loving individuals everywhere.

Paul is for liberty, ending the Fed, and eliminating the corrupt EPA.

But most important of all, unlike Biden, Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell, he can speak without slurring his words. Pelosi shows up to work drunk more often than Biden gets an ice cream-induced brain freeze.

I’m kidding, we all know Biden is a brain-dead, stumbling, bumbling, zombie.

Even Robert F Kennedy Jr has endorsed Senator Rand Paul for GOP senate leader.

He knows it’s time for younger blood in the Senate. It’s time for a new generation to take over. There’s much to disagree on with RFK, but I find him to be a principled individual.

He had this to say about Rand Paul,

McConnell, Pelosi, and Biden… all of these people need to go. They are nothing but corrupt.

As the son of Ron Paul, Rand learned from the best on how to be a man of principle.

As RFK stated, Rand won’t kowtow to military contractors. He will put America first. As I mentioned in the video above, he will not push for $170 billion for Ukraine. He will support the protection of the American border. He would support the effort to remove the Federal Reserve, the Department of Education, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Support Rand Paul for the future of America.

