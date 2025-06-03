Generations from now, this country will look back and rue the day that Anthony Fauci was ever allowed a say in the COVID mitigation response.

From the moment this so called physician received an inch of power, he lied about the true extent of this virus’ threat. He intentionally drummed up public panic, despite COVID posing very little threat to most people.

Next, Fauci went on to endorse mandatory masking, social distancing, and COVID vaccinations. None of this was based on any scientific findings; instead, they were just guidelines that the medical establishment thought would sound good at the time.

Even when devastating impacts to mental health, education, and the economy ensued, Fauci never once had a change of heart. He just doubled down with more lies, positioning himself as the arbiter of science.

Of all Fauci’s falsehoods, some of the most complex ones deal with gain of function research. This is something that’s now being addressed - from all angles - by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

The Party Is Over For Fauci. Here's Why…