The US recently dodged an election-day terrorist attack by individuals with ISIS ties. Shockingly, there are still many more people with ISIS ties living undetected in the United States.



Luckily, the US government was able to stop these two individuals a month before the planned attack. But there are still plenty of vulnerabilities in our system that leave the United States at risk. This planned terrorist attack could be the beginning of a broader trend if the government does not address its weak vetting and screening procedures.

As the crisis at the southern border continues to grow, many terrorist groups like ISIS have been exploiting the situation by sending people into the country. Many people with terrorist ties have also passed weak vetting processes and established residency in the United States. Geopolitical risks have been soaring recently, so having more unvetted people enter the country is a substantial national security risk.

Our immigration policies have become a global laughing stock, and more terrorist organizations could take advantage of these vulnerabilities if the US government does not address this issue.

The incoming Trump administration has a lot of work to do to reverse the disastrous policies of the past four years.

Rand Paul Slams Biden-Harris Administration for Failed Border Vetting Processes

The surge in illegal immigration in the United States has been a huge problem for the economy, and most importantly for national security.

Rand Paul recently shared how the lack of screening and vetting from the Biden-Harris administration has resulted in criminals and individuals with terrorist links entering our country.

Individuals with ties to violent organizations like ISIS have been able to enter the United States in recent years, and they pose a massive threat to our country’s national security. Some of these individuals could carry out violent crimes in communities or even launch terrorist attacks in certain parts of the country.

Biden-Harris Admin Lets ISIS Members Freely Roam the United States

The Biden-Harris Administration recently came under pressure after two residents of Okhlama were caught just before they planned a terrorist attack on American citizens on election day. Both of these individuals lived in the United States for years and had dangerous terrorist ties.

Rand Paul noted that Tawhedi, the man responsible for planning this attack, had ISIS ties and was also working with another legal permanent resident to launch an attack on election day.





“After entering the United States, Tawhedi promoted ISIS propaganda, sent funds to known charities linked to ISIS support networks, and liquidated all assets to purchase weapons; with the remaining funds intended for the ISIS Treasury. Tawhedi was working with a juvenile co-conspirator with legal permanent resident status who had entered the United States on March 27, 2018.”

Luckily, Tawhedi was charged with these crimes less than one month before the election. It is not surprising that terrorists decided to exploit the vulnerability of the country and launch an attack. The recent assassination attempts on Donald Trump further displayed the vulnerabilities of our federal agencies, and this weakness may have encouraged this planned attack. The years of the DNC’s failed policies are beginning to catch up with them, as this is not the first verified case of people with ISIS ties entering the country.

Afghanistan Failure

This individual was able to enter the United States just days after our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. This weak behavior from Biden and the DNC tarnished the United States’ image and made our country an easier target for terrorists to exploit. To make matters worse, the DHS’s failed vetting process has made us vulnerable to threats from terrorists, who saw this year as a good time to take advantage of the weakness in our military, vetting process, and our southern border.

Sadly, there are many such cases of people with terrorist ties illegally entering the United States and Americans will have to pay the cost if these actions go unchecked. While Trump is committed to addressing these issues, he will have a lot of cleanup to do due to the four years of failed policies from the DNC.

There could be a massive compounding effect, especially since ICE was unable to arrest all of the 400 migrants with ISIS ties. There may even be more dangerous individuals that have gone undetected under the Biden administration. Luckily, our government was able to prevent the terrorist attack attempt, which may dissuade others from planning similar attacks.

This case was not just a one-off fluke that was exposed by chance. Our country has a systematic record of failing to vet many individuals who could pose a danger to our country. A DHS report found that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services did not complete timely screenings of 400,000 asylum applications between October 2017 and March 2023.

This event should have been a massive wake-up call for the DNC, as they knew about these stats months before the planned terrorist attack in the United States. ICE and the DHS will have to waste resources tracking down some of these dangerous individuals in the coming years, even though this situation could have easily been avoided.

Cleaning up the DNC’s Mess

We are in the early phases of reducing the country’s national security threats.





There are many reasons to be more optimistic about our border and national security under a Trump presidency. However, it is imperative to note that it could still take years to clean up all of these issues that occurred because of the long-term complacency of the DNC. There are still many dangerous illegal immigrants that ICE and the DHS need to track down. The Trump administration could help set the right tone and dissuade terrorist organizations from trying anything new in 2025, but it will need time to address the risk of unvetted individuals who are currently residing in the country.



Global geopolitical tensions have been soaring in recent years, so our government needs to be extra cautious. These terrorist attack plans were related to the US government’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Soaring tensions with other countries, like Iran, could add fuel to the fire and make our country more vulnerable.



Illegal immigration has clearly become a national security issue and should be treated as such. The DNC has tarnished our image and credibility with its populist and emotional approach. They have called Trump supporters and open-border critics racist and hateful. Luckily, we are approaching a state where logic can prevail, and we can focus on ensuring that every American is as safe as possible.