The National Institutes of Health (NIH), once a respected faction of the medical community, has now become one of America’s most corrupt institutions.

Like many other three letter agencies, the NIH benefited from public trust for so long. It’s maintained a reputation as a leading medical research group that improves health and protects people’s lives.

Unfortunately, reports of this nature have been greatly exaggerated. When COVID came to America years ago, the true extent of this agency’s duplicity and depravity was revealed. Now, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle.

The NIH acted hand in hand with corrupt Dr. Anthony Fauci, much to the devastation of America. Now, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is working day and night to uncover everything this agency did, along with information it may still be hiding.

Here’s What We Know So Far