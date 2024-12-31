Rand Paul Sounds the Alarm About Martial Law
Are you concerned about martial law in your state?
For far too long, illegal immigration has been a great scourge upon the nation. With each passing year, the situation only gets more dire.
During President Trump’s first term in office, he took substantial action to stop this, passing reforms like Remain in Mexico. Though shortly after Joe Biden’s 2020 installment into the Oval Office, he immediately undid all of Trump’s hard work.
It didn’t take long to see the disastrous impacts of this play out. Illegal aliens swarmed the southern borders and quickly overwhelmed the hardworking Border Patrol members. Meanwhile, the Biden administration looked the other way while migrants flagrantly broke the law and entered the United States at will.
President Trump is vowing to put an end to this upon day one of entering the Oval Office. He’s floated mass deportations to finally remove illegal aliens and restore law and order across America.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, while supportive of upholding this nation’s immigration laws, is nevertheless urging for a refrain from implementing martial law.
A Critical Conversation with Newsmax
During a sit-down with patriotic media outlet Newsmax, Paul voiced his concerns about the means of removing illegal aliens from the United States. Per the Kentucky senator, it’s a bad idea to send the Army across the nation to collect migrants who don’t belong.
In making this point, Paul also pointed out that there are traditional, clear differences between domestic law enforcement and the national military. Furthermore, he told Newsmax that US service members are trained to open fire on “the enemy,” rather than carry out warrants.
Instead, the GOP lawmaker believes domestic police should be responsible for removing illegal aliens, rather than the US military. Paul also urged for the incoming Trump administration to prioritize migrants who’ve engaged in violent criminal acts beyond unlawfully entering America.
To date, records show that anywhere between 13,000 to 15,000 illegal aliens currently in this country have committed either murder and/or sex crimes.
Sounding the Alarm on Declaring Presidential Emergencies
In further remarks with Newsmax, Sen. Paul also called for President Trump to avoid presidential emergency decrees as a means of tackling immigration. The Kentucky lawmaker believes declarations of this kind are akin to “martial rule” without congressional approval.
Throughout Paul’s time in Congress, he’s repeatedly stressed the importance of checks and balances. Without these measures, the GOP lawmaker feels that things can quickly go off the rails, even when someone’s operating with the best of intentions.
Paul’s comments about martial law and presidential emergency declarations come amid his service on the Senate Committee of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
We’ll Have to Wait and See What Happens
So far, neither President Trump, nor anyone assisting with his official transition back into the White House, have publicly responded to Rand Paul. It remains to be seen if Trump’s team does issue a separate statement or if they consult with the congressman in private.
There’s also a possibility that Paul could work more closely with the incoming administration. He could provide insight and/or feedback on removing illegal aliens without the use of martial law or emergency degrees.
At this stage, it’s still very early and a lot remains to be seen. However, President Trump has been clear that migrants who break the law will no longer enjoy a free ride. Illegal immigration poses imminent danger to the United States. Not only does it increase crime rates nationwide, but it also drains American tax dollars.
During a time when so many people are living paycheck to paycheck, the last thing they need to see is smaller paychecks going to free handouts for illegals.
Count on Leftist Obstruction
Regardless of how President Trump goes about removing migrants who unlawfully entered America, Democrats are going to fight him every step of the way. We can count on them to spread falsehoods in the media and even initiate lawsuits.
Time and time again, the radical left has done everything possible to streamline and incentivize illegal immigration. Unlike Trump and Paul, Democrats believe that anyone who enters America should stay here. They want migrants of this kind to be given citizenship, voting rights, and priority over hardworking patriots like you and me.
In blue states like New York, illegals have even been given drivers’ licenses and leeway to vote in local elections. When conservatives push back against this, they’re called xenophobic and bigoted. Democrats, at the end of the day, have a vested interest in keeping illegal immigration alive by any means necessary.
With barely over sixty days left until President Trump returns to the Oval Office, every moment is critical. Across the nation, radical leftists with an axe to grind are just waiting to sabotage or block Trump’s every move. While Democrats will have no majorities in the 119th Congress, we’ve seen time and time again that they’re not above playing dirty.
I agree that the military should not be used for the reasons stated here. This being said, we have observed over the past 20 years an increasing militarization and use of lethal force in domestic police culture. They should be well prepared to confront the incursions of gangs, trafficking rings, and cartels.
I cannot agree with the niceties recommended by RPR. We need deportation camps that CANNOT have people broken out by sanctuary governors and sanctuary judges. This includes drawing up plans to arrest sanctuary politicians and to move them to out of state Federal penitentiaries (or military stockades). Jurisdiction to prevent deportation MUST be taken away from state and local officials and NEVER returned to them. Judging from our experiences in the 2020 election, we cannot possibly trust any state or local government bureaucrats to cooperate without readiness to immediately lock up sanctuary governors outside their state and to declare martial law. Frankly, I don't see deportations making any progress at all until rebellious ass****s like Gavin Newsom have the book thrown at them and are in solitary confinement. Remember that the California Supreme Court ordered his indefinite imprisonment for rewriting state marriage law and he evaded going to and staying in prison by hours. He valued gay marriage, but he valued his own hide even more.
We also need to charge sanctuary governors with obstruction of justice in Federal court. If they take part in obstruction after being charged, request revocation of bail and remand until trial. If they order their civilian police to obstruct justice, declare martial law and lock the governor up until the deportations have been completed or they agree to halt obstruction of justice.