For far too long, illegal immigration has been a great scourge upon the nation. With each passing year, the situation only gets more dire.

During President Trump’s first term in office, he took substantial action to stop this, passing reforms like Remain in Mexico. Though shortly after Joe Biden’s 2020 installment into the Oval Office, he immediately undid all of Trump’s hard work.

It didn’t take long to see the disastrous impacts of this play out. Illegal aliens swarmed the southern borders and quickly overwhelmed the hardworking Border Patrol members. Meanwhile, the Biden administration looked the other way while migrants flagrantly broke the law and entered the United States at will.

President Trump is vowing to put an end to this upon day one of entering the Oval Office. He’s floated mass deportations to finally remove illegal aliens and restore law and order across America.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, while supportive of upholding this nation’s immigration laws, is nevertheless urging for a refrain from implementing martial law.

A Critical Conversation with Newsmax

During a sit-down with patriotic media outlet Newsmax, Paul voiced his concerns about the means of removing illegal aliens from the United States. Per the Kentucky senator, it’s a bad idea to send the Army across the nation to collect migrants who don’t belong.

In making this point, Paul also pointed out that there are traditional, clear differences between domestic law enforcement and the national military. Furthermore, he told Newsmax that US service members are trained to open fire on “the enemy,” rather than carry out warrants.

Instead, the GOP lawmaker believes domestic police should be responsible for removing illegal aliens, rather than the US military. Paul also urged for the incoming Trump administration to prioritize migrants who’ve engaged in violent criminal acts beyond unlawfully entering America.

To date, records show that anywhere between 13,000 to 15,000 illegal aliens currently in this country have committed either murder and/or sex crimes.

Sounding the Alarm on Declaring Presidential Emergencies

In further remarks with Newsmax, Sen. Paul also called for President Trump to avoid presidential emergency decrees as a means of tackling immigration. The Kentucky lawmaker believes declarations of this kind are akin to “martial rule” without congressional approval.

Throughout Paul’s time in Congress, he’s repeatedly stressed the importance of checks and balances. Without these measures, the GOP lawmaker feels that things can quickly go off the rails, even when someone’s operating with the best of intentions.

Paul’s comments about martial law and presidential emergency declarations come amid his service on the Senate Committee of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

We’ll Have to Wait and See What Happens

So far, neither President Trump, nor anyone assisting with his official transition back into the White House, have publicly responded to Rand Paul. It remains to be seen if Trump’s team does issue a separate statement or if they consult with the congressman in private.

There’s also a possibility that Paul could work more closely with the incoming administration. He could provide insight and/or feedback on removing illegal aliens without the use of martial law or emergency degrees.

At this stage, it’s still very early and a lot remains to be seen. However, President Trump has been clear that migrants who break the law will no longer enjoy a free ride. Illegal immigration poses imminent danger to the United States. Not only does it increase crime rates nationwide, but it also drains American tax dollars.

During a time when so many people are living paycheck to paycheck, the last thing they need to see is smaller paychecks going to free handouts for illegals.

Count on Leftist Obstruction

Regardless of how President Trump goes about removing migrants who unlawfully entered America, Democrats are going to fight him every step of the way. We can count on them to spread falsehoods in the media and even initiate lawsuits.

Time and time again, the radical left has done everything possible to streamline and incentivize illegal immigration. Unlike Trump and Paul, Democrats believe that anyone who enters America should stay here. They want migrants of this kind to be given citizenship, voting rights, and priority over hardworking patriots like you and me.

In blue states like New York, illegals have even been given drivers’ licenses and leeway to vote in local elections. When conservatives push back against this, they’re called xenophobic and bigoted. Democrats, at the end of the day, have a vested interest in keeping illegal immigration alive by any means necessary.

With barely over sixty days left until President Trump returns to the Oval Office, every moment is critical. Across the nation, radical leftists with an axe to grind are just waiting to sabotage or block Trump’s every move. While Democrats will have no majorities in the 119th Congress, we’ve seen time and time again that they’re not above playing dirty.