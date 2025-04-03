Get 50% off for 1 year

Help support Rand Paul Review by upgrading your subscription!

Rand Paul was busy before Trump was even sworn in. He sent subpoenas to 14 agencies as part of a bipartisan inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and the role of America’s National Institutes of Health (NIH), that funded research through grants approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul, like so many others, wants to understand how our taxpayer money was sent to a lab in Wuhan, China. Specifically, Paul wants to know why the lab was conducting gain-of-function research, a method of study used to make a virus more pathogenic and spread more easily.

Paul has rightly pointed out that allowing this type of research is a national security risk, and never should have been permitted.

All the career bureaucrats are resisting the subpoenas. The agencies subpoenaed include:

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), headed at the time by Anthony Fauci

The State Department

The Department of Health and Human Services

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

The Department of Agriculture

A handful of other public health departments

Why the silence?

Despite an implied, necessary legal compliance with these subpoenas, they’ve been ignored. People’s lives and careers will be implicated. Few whistleblowers want to disclose information that could expose past missteps or controversial funding decisions, such as NIH grants linked to Wuhan. A single thread might also unravel a larger spool of yarn, though.

Why Subpoena the CIA?

For example, what if the Wuhan bit is a cover for the CIA, since there is now evidence arising that the pandemic was pre-planned, and the government agency made moves to cover up their involvement in the creation of the vaccines as a bioweapon? The recently released JFK files are telling for more reasons than one. Covid, Anthrax, Lyme disease – they might all have been manufactured by the CIA.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya have both expressed skepticism around the “admitted narrative that COVID was created in a lab in Wuhan. Perhaps this is only part of a great reveal.

The resistance from career bureaucrats suggests an ongoing tug-of-war between elected officials and the unelected federal workforce, but even with all that’s come out about COVID so-called origins and the collusion between DARPA and other agencies, it might be even more sinister than we all imagined.

If you do a deep search on gain-of-function and the CIA, you can start to un ravel the hotels in the current narrative, even the one heavily pointing toward Fauci, the CDC, the NIH, the DoD, etc. USAID information that’s coming out is telling, since they’re a known government money-laundering institution that’s worked closely with the CIA.

Get 50% off for 1 year