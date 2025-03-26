Get 50% off for 1 year

For four years, the media and Democrats kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border—it turned out that all we really needed was a new POTUS [Trump]. — Rand Paul

There is an ongoing debate as to whether building a comprehensive border wall is worth the money.

Erecting such a wall is risky as it has the potential to be surmounted. However, as long as there are both horizontal and vertical barriers, a border wall might keep the nation secure.

Rand Paul is on a mission to safeguard American families.

Here’s how he plans to do it.

Senator Paul is Highlighting Border Security

To say America’s southern border has been porous would be an egregious understatement. Millions of illegals have crossed the border in recent years.

Some of those illegal immigrants committed vicious crimes including rape and murder. Rand Paul is pushing to prevent even more crime by fortifying the southern border.

The Kentucky senator is at odds with Democrats who demand legislation capitulation before wall construction/completion.

In reality, all we needed was a new national leader. That leader is Donald Trump.

Thanks to President Trump, the United States Customs and Border Patrol has recorded a 95% decline in the daily average of illegal immigrant “get-aways” across the past three weeks.

"I knew they were fake. Everybody knew they were fake … that administration was a horror show." – Trump’s response to media inquiries about Biden’s migrant “get-away” numbers

Though some have criticized the partial construction of Trump’s southern border wall as incomplete, his efforts have helped keep America safe.

Granted, some parts of the border wall lack horizontal posts for comprehensive security.

What matters most is that there is a tall wall in place to prevent illegal invaders from crossing into the United States. Don't you agree?

