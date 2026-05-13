Each and every week, your U.S. Government sent 22 billion dollars to creditors before purchasing a single tank or school book. That’s the harsh truth Rand Paul revealed in his latest X post highlighting interest payments on the National Debt which swallow $88 billion per month.

This isn’t an abstract number located in a report from a think-tank. These are hard-earned taxpayer dollars ripped from their wallets and given directly to bond-holders while elected officials give themselves pats on the back for being “bi-partisan” in their legislative actions.

Paul was blunt: members of Congress sit idly by as the nation careens toward a financial meltdown and continue to pass spending legislation that feeds the fire.

And things go downhill quickly…

The numbers strike like a freight train. According to the United States Treasury, the national debt has reached $36 trillion and interest payments have exceeded $1 trillion per year. Interest payments exceed the total annual defense budget, a fact reported throughout various studies by the Congressional Budget Office.

Each dollar spent on interest represents a dollar not used to repair roads, secure borders, or lower taxes for middle-class working families. Despite the massive amounts of deficit spending authorized by law makers (i.e., trillions in new deficits created by bloated farm-bill spending, endless foreign aid packages, etc.), Rand Paul is committed to continuing to resist these reckless spending sprees.

What, exactly, is the plan? Subscribe to the Rand Paul Review today to access Paul’s plan as detailed below.