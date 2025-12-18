You don’t need a kinetic war to destroy a civilization. You can destroy it from the inside out by attacking its value structure and moral basis for existence.

To destroy a civilization from within, the enemy must infiltrate the education system.

They can do so quickly, through coup or cultural revolution—take Mao for example—but that can get ugly real quick.

According to The Heritage Foundation, some 65 million Chinese died “as a result of Mao’s repeated, merciless attempts to create a new ‘socialist’ China.”

From the looks of things, the Left would have to exterminate almost half of Americans to create a new socialist America, you know, the ones who voted for Trump.

That’s not tenable.

A less bloody way, though much slower, is to take a long march through U.S institutions and change the attitudes of the people. Then they will accept the unacceptable: a totalitarian Marxist government.

To pull off this feat, the education system is transformed so Leftist teachers—instead of teaching math and science—indoctrinate students into ideological systems antithetical to Western culture.

That’s what the LGBT ideology is, antithetical to Western civilization, which is grounded in Judeo-Christian values.

The LGBT movement marches under the umbrella of DEI, CRT, or any of the other acronyms the Marxists come up with to hide their true intent: the destruction of the West.

Here in America, they are doing a good job of it.

Math Has No Pronouns

Sen. Rand Paul posted a statement on X that cuts to the heart of the matter.

“An increasing number of students need remedial math. Maybe, just maybe, teachers should focus on teaching math and science instead of crazy things like pronouns,” Paul posted.

Included with the post was a chart showing that an increasing number of freshmen at the University of California San Diego need remedial math classes.

Writer Steve McGuire posted the chart with an explanation.

“UC San Diego has released a new report documenting a ‘steep decline in the academic preparedness’ of its freshmen.”

That shouldn’t be a surprise. Educational standards have been in the toilet for years. But the extent of the problem is shocking.

“The number of entering students needing remedial math has exploded from 1/100 to 1/8.”

It gets worse.

“They’ve had to create a second remedial class covering elementary and middle school math skills in addition to the one covering gaps from high school,” McGuire posted.

You heard that right. High school graduates are going to college to learn elementary and middle school math.

It’s no wonder America is ripe for a Leftist takeover. Rather than teaching kids to call a “he” a “she” and a “she” a “they” to confuse them, students should be taught how to think logically and with scientific rigor.

All-Time Lows

According to Education Week, in 2024, college readiness had reached an all-time low.

This included “the lowest scores in 30 years on the ACT and declining scores on the SAT, the two primary standardized tests used for college admissions.”

Maybe that’s why so many colleges and universities have dropped the ACT/SAT requirement.

While many colleges have now reinstated entrance exam requirements, others—notably Princeton, Columbia, and UPenn have not.

The students themselves don’t know they are unprepared. How could they? They haven’t been taught to reason. They’ve been conditioned to rely on their emotions.

More than 4 in 5 high school seniors reported feeling “very” or “mostly” academically prepared for college, according to a 2023 ACT nationwide survey.

They’ve been sold a bill of goods.

Experts contend that “Fewer students leaving high school are meeting all four college readiness benchmarks. Just 21 percent of high school seniors are meeting all of these benchmarks; 43 percent of students meet none of them,” said Janet Godwin, CEO of the ACT.

Godwin was talking about English composition, social sciences, algebra, and biology.

“Our research suggests that students meeting so few of these benchmarks are not going to perform as well in their credit-bearing freshman classes.”

Duh.

If kids aren’t learning how to read, write, do math, and the scientific method, what are they being taught?

The proof is in the protest.

Protesting What?

A Berkeley political science professor polled students about the chant “from the river to the sea,” he found that, “while 86% of students said they supported the chant to some degree, just 47% of those supportive students were able to correctly name the river and the sea in question.”

The river wasn’t the Nile or the Euphrates, the two most popular wrong answers.

As for the sea? The most common wrong answers included the Atlantic, the Dead Sea, and the Caribbean.

The Atlantic is an ocean. The Dead Sea is a lake. As for the Caribbean, it is a sea, but it’s just to the south of the U.S—ever heard of Jamaica?

The problem doesn’t stop when a kid manages to get a 3.0 GPA in high school and can’t read or do basic math.

Leftist college professors see them coming and roll out the red carpet. That’s where it all started.

Yep. The slow march to take over the education system started in the colleges.

That’s where they pump out Leftist public school teachers who concentrate on teaching their students how to use improper pronouns.

If you want to reform the education system, you have to start with the colleges and work your way down.

Attempting to change K-12 public schools won’t yield any results unless the teachers coming out of the colleges change first.

It’s a vicious circle. If you want to take America back, start with the colleges and universities, starting with the Schools of Education.

Otherwise, the Left wins in a practically bloodless revolution.