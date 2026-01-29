Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

He testified before Senator Rand Paul in particular. It did not go well for Rubio.

‘Of Course It Would Be an Act of War!’

When asked about the recent U.S. military acts against Venezuela including the ouster of that country’s president, Nicola Maduro, Rubio insisted that it was merely a “law enforcement operation” and not a war.

“We just don’t believe that this operation comes anywhere close to the constitutional definition of war,” Rubio said.

That’s when Paul stepped up his questions.

“But would it be an act of war if someone did it to us?” Paul asked. “Nobody dies, few casualties, they’re in and out, boom, it’s a perfect military operation. Would that be an act of war?”

“Of course it would be an act of war,” he continued. “I’m probably the most anti-war person in the Senate, and I would vote to declare war if someone invaded our country and took our president.”

“So, I think we need to at least acknowledge this is a one-way argument,” Paul added. “One-way arguments that don’t rebound, that you can’t apply to yourselves, that cannot be universally applicable, are bad arguments.”

Many cheered Paul on social media. Many also said Rubio looked uncomfortable or perhaps out of his depth.

Which is never a good look for a secretary of state.

The Neocon vs. The Libertarian

Paul told Rubio that he has “been very consistent on all these points (his) entire career, no matter who’s in charge.”

What Paul was that whether it was Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, he is always going hold leaders accountable who go to war unconstitutionally or unwisely.

Even if one favors President Trump’s recent war on Venezuela, it was not carried out constitutionally which requires getting a declaration of war from Congress.

Paul noted that this really hasn’t been done since World War II, but the constitutional principle - the law - still stands and he plans to enforce it as much as he can.

While Trump is not a neoconservative, for Rubio, regime change in Venezuela (and especially Cuba, if he gets his way) was a long-desired wishlist item and now it has been achieved with him at the helm.

This showdown was a number of things, including a classic pro-war neocon tussling with an antiwar libertarian.

People noticed.

Sen. Paul had questioned Venezuela and other questionable foreign policy actions of the current administration from afar, but Wednesday he had the opportunity to challenge them face first.

It was a win, however minor or major, for not only Paul but the liberty faction of the Republican Party that he represents.

The American Conservative Editor Curt Mills observed that “The Rand hero arc will persist until morale improves.”

For lovers of liberty and the Constitution, morale took an upswing this week. If even only for a moment.

As anyone could see on Marco Rubio’s face.