Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, was recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast, with mixed reviews. He is now working with Senator Rand Paul to further investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in the COVID pandemic, and the subsequent bioweapon developed by the Deep State that was unleashed on an unsuspecting public. Let’s hope that this “investigation” goes better than the one Pam Bondi just led against Epstein, with astonishing results.

Get 62% off for 1 year

Upgrade your subscription today if you support the Rand Paul Review!

Senator Rand Paul has been instrumental in exposing Fauci’s numerous lies to the public. Fauci, the former director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was given a pre-emptive pardon by Biden to absolve him from potential crimes associated with COVID.

Most of us already knew something had to be fishy, but this action confirmed it. Since that time, Paul has been vocal in saying that this preemptive pardon actually could work in our favor. Paul argues the 5th amendment would not apply to Fauci’s testimony, and thus, he should be subpoenaed.

Incidentally, the 5th Amendment of the Constitution protects people from being legally compelled to act as a witness against themselves in a criminal case. If you testify in court, invoking the 5th Amendment allows you to refuse to answer specific questions that could potentially incriminate you.

This protection is not absolute, though. Lawyers (or you) have to assert 5th Amendment rights on a question-by-question basis, and a judge determines if the fear of incrimination is valid. In civil cases, refusing to testify can lead to a jury assuming your testimony is unfavorable, thus dismissing it where you might want it included.

Paul plans to more carefully scrutinize Fauci’s funneling of federal taxpayer funds into institutions like EcoHealth Alliance that illegally carried out gain-of-function research in Wuhan. This could potentially lead to perjury charges if Fauci lies under oath now, or it's proven he lied under oath before.

What remains to be seen is if Patel’s nomination to lead the FBI, despite Christopher Wray, the current head of the FBI, still having two years left on his term, will result in a clash over the potential investigation.

Paul has already suggested that Fauci be brought in for criminal prosecution under both the Biden and Trump administrations. This highlights Paul’s long-standing determination to hold Fauci accountable.

Patel is lukewarm on the topic thus far. The FBI has stated that they have “moderate confidence” that the pandemic originated from a lab in Wuhan, but we know one thing for sure. The NIH's funding of EcoHealth Alliance supported research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci also lied about gain-of-function and what it really does, which is to make a lab-created virus more lethal and spreadable.

Will We See Actual Arrests for COVID?

Is this more political theater? When Paul drug Fauci before Congress previously, he made Fauci a laughingstock and exposed his many lies, ranging from masks being “necessary,” to “stop the spread,” to the completely made-up social distancing lie.

The timing of the investigations and suggested subpoena of Fauci, paired with discussions of Fauci's potential liability for creating COVID, as suggested by RFK Jr., adds a layer of sensationalism, with understandable grounds for Fauci's arrest if he lies under oath.

The global impact of the pandemic, which killed millions and disrupted economies, serves as a serious backdrop to the investigation, yet there’s a sense of sarcasm in the dramatics between Paul and Patel. Are they crusading against Fauci and the Deep State or is this more of a way to placate the angry masses, as we’ve seen happen with Pam Bondi’s so-called investigation of a known pedophile, and his many Deep State clients?

The Great Irony of Fauci’s Preemptive Pardon

The irony of Fauci's pre-emptive pardon by Biden (or the autopen, which was intended to shield him from political persecution) could instead become a tool for Paul to demand his testimony, causing him to either lie under perjury or reveal the full truth.

Rand Paul does have legal grounds for subpoenaing Fauci, too. As the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Paul has the authority to issue subpoenas as part of congressional oversight. This power is granted to him from the Constitution, which allows broad investigative authority to Congress, which is essential for legislative functions. The Supreme Court has affirmed this authority in cases like Watkins v. United States (1957), stating that Congress has an inherent power to conduct investigations to obtain facts needed for intelligent legislative action.

Paul has also issued subpoenas to 14 federal agencies, including NIH, to investigate gain-of-function research. This shows his intent to get to the bottom of funding decisions at the Wuhan Institute.

Paul's subpoena of Fauci can also question his role in approving Wuhan research funded by taxpayers, and why safety checks were missed. This fits the legislative purpose of ensuring better oversight. Under Fauci, research proposals were not reviewed by the P3CO (Potential Pandemic Pathogen Care and Oversight) safety committee.

The Supreme Court requires that congressional subpoenas must potentially further such a purpose and not merely expose wrongdoing for political gain. Paul's focus on gain-of-function research, which he believes was inadequately overseen and potentially dangerous, meets this requirement, but here’s the kicker. . .

A Cliff Hanger for the Preemptive Pardons and Auto Pen

If the auto pen pardons are dismissed since they were made illegally, and not with presidential oversight, it could nullify Paul and Patel’s intent to hang Fauci with forced testimony.

Get 62% off for 1 year