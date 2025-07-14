Rand Paul Review

Mark Shields
40m

If Kash Patel gets mixed reviews on Rogan, just imagine how he’ll do in the docket himself when he’s subpoenaed by a subsequent administration.

This ongoing senseless attack on Fauci and prior officials is unAmerican.

This attack is another ‘tell’ that the current administration intends to never relinquish power democratically.

Mr T’s accusations tend to reflect his own contemplations of criminal acts, and his need to constantly redirect the attention of rapt Fox viewers from the reality of his destruction of all U.S. institutions that were intended by the authors of the U.S. Constitution & ratified amendments to hold a power hungry executive in check..

The destruction of America as a superpower came with the betrayal and extortion of our friends and allies. This is something no right-thinking Republican would ever countenance.

Even slightly educated people can remember other pandemics -such as SARS (from China), AIDS (from Africa), Ebola (from Africa), Hong Kong Flu (from, you guessed it, China). Pandemics happened whenever one species is overly successful and lives in crowded and unsanitary conditions exposed to other species from which viruses can crossover, and where there significant travel occurs. This is the nature of modern man.

Mankind is more likely to be wiped out by a pandemic than nuclear war, even under Mr T’s leadership.

Actually ESPECIALLY under Mr T’s leadership -re-read the 1st 3 months of Mr T’s response to COVID.

This entire Fauci exercise is a fool’s errand, designed to misdirect attention from real crimes of current leadership, and the coup underway.

