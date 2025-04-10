National Archives/Public Domain

Senator Rand Paul recently posted on X, “Trump’s willingness to negotiate is one of the reasons he is the best foreign policy president we’ve had in a generation.”

That’s a bold statement.

Attached was an ABC new story about Iran’s foreign minister willing to have indirect talks with the United States over their nuclear program.

Now, an American president, or his administration, talking with a foreign country, particularly an adversary like Iran, might not seem like a big deal. It might even seem like something any normal president would do.

You would think. And you would be wrong. At least in the 21st century.

Sen. Paul shared his X post praising Trump on Tuesday. As I write this post on a Wednesday afternoon, the Iran talks have already escalated in a way that the Biden administration never even came close to.

Consider this post by the editor of The American Conservative, Curt Mills (disclosure: I am a contributor at TAC):

This is correct. Biden was never able to achieve what it looks like the Trump administration will accomplish this Saturday.

The Biden administration might have verbally expressed they wanted direct talks, but were never willing to do what was necessary to make that happen.

Trump is making it happen. Fingers crossed.

Mills is quoting an X post by Iranian-born Trita Parsi, who serves as the Executive President of the Quincy Institute, a bipartisan Washington organization committed to non-interventionist foreign policy (disclosure: I am a contributor at Quincy).

In his lengthy X post, Parsi goes into detail why Trump is able to achieve what Biden never could.

From Parsi:

In other words, Donald Trump is willing to negotiate. “Trump is very different.”

This president is willing to talk to America’s enemies, and hopefully make a deal that benefits all parties involved.

Just like Ronald Reagan did with the Soviet Union and it’s President Mikhail Gorbachev in the mid-1980s.

People forget that hawkish Republicans absolutely HATED Reagan for daring to speak with Russia at that time. Reagan’s Republican preferred less diplomacy, which always brings both sides closer to war, something that seems so mind-bogglingly stupid in retrospect.

They accused Reagan of “appeasement.” Here’s what Newt Gingrich said of Reagan:

I bring this up because…

This is pretty much the same kind of criticisms Kamala Harris used against Trump during the election.

Remember this hot garbage?

Harris said this - and she said it OVER and OVER - because Trump said he would meet with Iran’s leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and any of America’s adversaries in the interest of peace.

Because that’s what any competent president would do.

Harris spewed this nonsense constantly Just like Reagan’s hawkish neocon critics four decades prior (if you were wondering why Liz and Dick Cheney REALLY backed Kamala).

Thank God Trump is nothing like Harris.

And nothing like her boss, Joe Biden, who not only never achieved direct talks with the Iranians.

President Biden didn’t speak to Putin for THREE YEARS!

WTF?

When Rand Paul praises Donald Trump for being a different and better kind of president when it comes to foreign policy, this is clearly a big part of what he means.

This is not to say Trump’s foreign policy is perfect. Far from it, and Sen. Paul has criticized Trump when necessary, particularly on the U.S. airstrikes on the Houthis in Yemen.

But the willingness to negotiate with America’s enemies is diplomacy 101 for any president with a genuine interest in peace and avoiding war.

Ronald Reagan understood this, despite his critics. Donald Trump apparently does too.

Knox County, Tennessee’s Republican Mayor and WWE’s “Kane,” Glenn Jacobs, appreciated this about Trump this week as well:

What happens in the future with Iran, Israel, Palestine, and also Ukraine and Russia, is yet to be determined, but having an American president that is willing to sit down with all parties involved is refreshing.

And absolutely essential if peace is the goal.

Less Kamala. Less Biden.

More Reagan.

More Trump.